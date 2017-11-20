Sammy Kozlowski had 19 points on 7-for-24 shooting and 11 rebounds to pace UMD (1-1), which became the first team all season to reach 70 points against the 21st-ranked Huskies (5-0).

Katie Stark's layup gave the Bulldogs a 58-54 lead with less than four minutes remaining in regulation as UMD outscored the home team 16-8 in the fourth quarter, but Michigan Tech responded to force OT. And the Huskies pulled away behind strong play from Lindsay Winter, who scored 17 points overall and pulled down 11 rebounds, and Brenna Heise, who added 14. Hannah Stoll led Michigan Tech with 18 points.

Stark finished with 11 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs, who made just 27 of 73 field-goal attempts.