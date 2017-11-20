College men's hockey: UMD drops two spots
Minnesota Duluth fell two spots, to No. 16, in the USCHO.com Division I men's poll released Monday following a weekend split at Miami University.
The poll's top three spots were occupied by fellow NCHC members. Denver remained No. 1, with St. Cloud State and North Dakota ranked second and third, respectively. Western Michigan was 11th, meaning five of the conference's eight teams appeared in the top 20.
The Bulldogs (6-6-2) return to Amsoil Arena for a lone game Saturday vs. No. 8 Minnesota State-Mankato.