College volleyball: UMD headed to 20th NCAA tournament

UMD received an at-large bid to its 20th NCAA tournament and is seeded fifth out of eight teams in a regional hosted by No. 1 Southwest Minnesota State. The Bulldogs (24-6) open against fourth-seeded Northern State (23-6) on Nov. 30. The championship match is two days later, on Dec. 2.

In the only regular-season matchup between UMD and Northern State, on Oct. 28 in Aberdeen, S.D., the Wolves swept the Bulldogs.

Teams from the NSIC comprise half the regional, with defending national champ Concordia-St. Paul seeded second. The Golden Bears ousted UMD from the conference tournament last weekend after dropping the first two sets, only to be swept by Southwest Minnesota State in the final.

Also Monday, UMD was ranked seventh — down one spot — in the American Volleyball Coaches Association's Division II poll.