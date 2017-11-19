Pistons hang on for 100-97 win over Timberwolves

Andre Drummond had 20 points and 16 rebounds to lead Detroit. Avery Bradley and Tobias Harris each added 18 points as all five Pistons starters scored in double figures.

The Pistons (11-5) bounced back after dropping back-to-back games for the first time this season. The Timberwolves (10-6) saw their three-game winning streak end.

Jimmy Butler had a team-high 26 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota. Andrew Wiggins added 24 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns chipped in 16 points and nine rebounds for the Timberwolves.

Butler had a chance to tie the game with 6.6 seconds remaining when he was fouled on a 3-point attempt. He made the first two free throws but missed the third.

Minnesota was forced to foul Harris with 3.3 seconds to play. Harris made both free throws, and Butler's desperation heave at the buzzer rattled out as Detroit escaped with the win.

The Timberwolves led by just four at halftime after leading by as many as nine. That advantage quickly disappeared, though, as Detroit climbed back to go ahead early in the third.

That was when Butler took over for the Timberwolves. The veteran guard, who didn't play the first time Minnesota faced Detroit, had 12 points in the third quarter alone. During the period, Butler hit back-to-back 3-pointers to push Minnesota's one-point lead to 68-61.

Harris, Detroit's leading scorer this season, was quiet in the first half. Minnesota held him to four points on 2-of-10 shooting before halftime. However, Harris scored 12 points in the third quarter to help the Pistons take a lead shortly after the break.

The Timberwolves led by nine after three quarters but couldn't make stops defensively in the fourth quarter.

Reggie Jackson was big down the stretch for Detroit, scoring six consecutive points in the final minutes.

Drummond left the game midway through the third quarter with an injury. He landed awkwardly after missing a shot and held his left arm, visibly in pain. He later returned to action, though, and gave Minnesota trouble in the paint down the stretch.

NOTES: Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said PF Jon Leuer would have another MRI on Monday to examine his sprained left ankle. Leuer has not played for Detroit since Oct. 31. ... The Timberwolves go on the road Monday for a game against the Charlotte Hornets. It will be the third time Minnesota plays back-to-back games this season. ... Detroit plays its second game of a back-to-back on Monday, playing host to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Pistons are 3-0 on the second night of back-to-backs this season.