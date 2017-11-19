NFL: Ravens blank punchless Packers

Baltimore's defense bent here and there, but never came close to breaking in beating Green Bay 23-0.

The Ravens (5-5), coming off their bye, had six sacks and forced five turnovers.

It was the first time the Packers (5-5) were shut out since 2006, when they were blanked by the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots in coach Mike McCarthy's first season.

The Ravens started the game by forcing three consecutive turnovers. In the second half, they stopped two fourth-down attempts and forced two more turnovers.

By the time the game ended, most of the fans remaining in Lambeau Field were wearing the purple of the Ravens and had gathered behind their bench.

"Anthony Levine, our special-teams ace, said to everyone today, 'Let's be legendary in a legendary stadium,' " said safety Eric Weddle, who had one of the team's interceptions.

"We are in a seven-game stretch where we can't just be good. We have to be the best in the league for us to get where we want to get. Shoot, a shutout in Lambeau."

Even with three takeaways, Baltimore led only 6-0 at halftime. However, the Ravens struck quickly to open the second half to take a 13-0 lead, with Joe Flacco dropping a perfect 21-yard touchdown pass to receiver Mike Wallace against cornerback Damarious Randall.

Flacco turned in one of his better performances of an otherwise disappointing season, going 22-for-28 for 183 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The Ravens' touted pass defense dominated Packers quarterback Brett Hundley. Starting his fourth game in place of Aaron Rodgers, Hundley was guilty of four turnovers (three interceptions, one fumble).

"I can't say I've ever won a game with four, five turnovers. The odds are stacked high against you," Hundley said. "If we take care of the ball this game, hopefully it would be a different story, but I've got to take care of the football as the quarterback of this team."

Matthew Judon and Willie Henry had two sacks apiece. Terrell Suggs added a sack midway through the fourth quarter that gave Baltimore its fourth takeaway. That set up Justin Tucker's third field goal, which made it 16-0 with 4:46 remaining.

One more sack by Suggs and an interception by rookie cornerback Marlon Humphrey, which set up Alex Collins' touchdown run just before the two-minute warning, clinched the shutout.

Wide receiver Davante Adams had a big day with eight catches for 126 yards for the Packers (5-5), who lost their third straight at home.

With a dominant defense and dysfunctional offense, Baltimore could do no better than a 6-0 lead at halftime.

The Ravens, who entered the game with a league-high 13 interceptions, added two on the first two possessions.

On the first, the Packers had a second-and-goal at the 5, but cornerback Jimmy Smith dropped coverage on Adams to intercept an end-zone pass to receiver Randall Cobb.

On the second, Hundley uncorked an ill-advised deep pass as he was about to be hit by outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith and was intercepted by Weddle.

The Ravens turned the second interception into a 32-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter.

Baltimore added a third turnover in as many possessions when Judon stripped running back Devante Mays, with inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor recovering.

"I think the biggest thing is you talked about the first drive, we were able to move down there," McCarthy said. "But the result of the first three drives ending in turnovers and really the turnovers were probably the biggest factor in the game from my viewpoint. You have to take care of the football."