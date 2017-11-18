NFL: Williams next in line in Packers' backfield

Williams ran hard, broke tackle after tackle, and powered for 67 yards on 20 carries (3.4). The 6-foot, 213-pound Williams is extremely powerful and an ideal back for when conditions get nasty.

Now, it appears Williams might be tough to get out of the lineup.

"Tough, physical, ran hard, finished moving forward and he broke tackles," Packers offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett said of Williams. "I think we had him with seven broken tackles.

"He also did a nice job from a pass protection standpoint. No. 1, he was in tune to the blocking unit, his assignment, but then from a fundamental standpoint he did a really good job picking up the pressure from the slot."

Jones, one of the Packers' biggest surprises in 2017, is expected to miss at least a month with his knee injury. Montgomery sustained injured ribs for the second time this year and looks like a longshot to play today against Baltimore.

But Williams, a fourth-round draft pick from Brigham Yiung, might be the perfect back for November and December.

"I think he makes the most of his opportunities when he gets in there," Bennett said. "I mean you see a guy that goes about doing it the right way in practice and that really is the starting point for all our guys, but he's one of those guys who truly stands out in practice."

Green Bay ranked 29th in rushing offense after Week 3, but has climbed steadily ever since thanks to the emergence of Jones and Williams. Today, the Packers rank 19th.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy places a far greater emphasis on the run game when the weather gets worse. That means Williams — and Green Bay's running game — could continue to flourish.

"Total confidence change, I think (from) the way he started in the season," McCarthy said of Williams. "You could see in training camp he was clearly ahead of the other two rookies, and I think when the season started he was trying to do it right.

"Frankly, the opportunity taken away from him with Aaron (Jones) stepping in there, his hunger never changed. You could see just the way he went from being behind Ty to the way he played on special teams. Then when he got in there, he cut it loose. He took a big step and I would say the key to it is confidence."

Rookie running back Devante Mays doesn't have a single carry in 2017 and has been inactive four times. But Mays figures to be the backup to Williams today.

• Quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a few snaps at practice, his first activity since breaking his collarbone in Week 6. Rodgers is on the injured reserve list and isn't eligible to play until Dec. 17 at Carolina.

"I think we've got to wait until Week 15 or something like that, but, for a guy who just had surgery several weeks ago, you wouldn't be able to tell that he had surgery," Packers linebacker Clay Matthews said. "We've still got to wait but it's good to see.

"At the same time, we've still got to hold up our end of the bargain and steal a few wins throughout these next several weeks in hopes that we've got a shot with him coming back. We started with one last week. Hopefully we can get another one this week."

• QB Brent Hundley injured a hamstring late in Sunday's win over Chicago, but was a full participant at Wednesday's practice. "I can't give a percentage, but I feel good," he said.

RAVENS (4-5) AT PACKERS (5-5)

What: Week 11 nonconference game

When: Noon today

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay

TV: CBS3

Radio: WDSM-AM 710/WDSM-FM 98.1