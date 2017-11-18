Junior hockey: Austin uses 4-goal second to down Wilderness

Kosta Likourezos' eighth goal of the season gave the Wilderness a lead just 48 seconds into the game, and they carried that advantage into the second period. But Alex Mella's tally was the first of three straight for Austin and, following a Ben Ward goal that made it 3-2, Mella scored again in the period's final minute.

He completed the hat trick in the third, after Ash Altmann again had gotten the Wilderness, who lost for the fourth time in five tries, to within one.