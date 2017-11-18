College football: Badgers stay unbeaten despite mistakes

Hornibrook completed 9 of 19 passes for 143 yards, with one touchdown and one interception in No. 5 Wisconsin's 24-10 win over No. 24 Michigan on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

Hornibrook persevered despite throwing his 13th interception of the season in the second half against the Wolverines (8-3 overall, 5-3 Big Ten).

"I think Alex does a really good job of being in the moment," Chryst said. "We certainly knew we were going to have to make plays down the field. Even some of the passes that were incomplete, I thought he did a really good job of if it wasn't there, getting it out of his hands. I think he did a lot of good things."

The Badgers (11-0, 8-0) finish the regular season at Minnesota next Saturday and play in the Big Ten championship game Dec. 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The victory secured the outright West Division title for Wisconsin.

Badgers freshman running back Jonathan Taylor had 19 carries for 132 yards and recorded his eighth 100-plus-yard effort of the season. The true freshman's rushing total for the season is at 1,657 yards.

The Badgers held Michigan (8-3, 5-3) to 234 total yards, including 58 rushing yards, a season low for the Wolverines.

A scary situation occurred late in the third quarter for Michigan when quarterback Brandon Peters was tackled hard to the turf by Badgers junior linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. Peters was taken to the locker room on a cart for further examination and was replaced by redshirt senior John O'Korn.

Peters completed 9 of 18 passes for 157 yards. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Peters was shaken up on the play and was undergoing tests for a head injury.

Harbaugh said Hornibrook and Jonathan Taylor had strong efforts down the stretch.

"Taylor got out there a bit in the fourth quarter," he said. "Then, we weren't able to get any big chunks in the running game.

"There were the two big throws and they got a few runs on us, too. That ended up being the difference in the game. We weren't quite able to crack those runs in running game offensively or get enough plays to win it."

No. 9 Ohio State 52, Illinois 14

The Buckeyes scored four touchdowns in the first 13 minutes at Columbus, Ohio, to secure a berth in the Big Ten championship game.

Benjamin Victor caught two touchdown passes, Mike Weber rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries and J.K. Dobbins ran for a score in limited minutes for the Buckeyes (9-2, 7-1) in the blowout.

No. 10 Penn State 56, Nebraska 44

Saquon Barkley collected 224 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns as the Nittany Lions defeated the Cornhuskers in their final game of the season at State College, Pa.

Barkley, slowed in recent weeks after a strong start to the season, rushed 17 times for 158 yards and three scores, and caught six passes for 66 yards, helping the Lions improve to 9-2 and 6-2 in the Big Ten.

No. 17 Michigan State 17, Maryland 7

L.J. Scott rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown as the Spartans grinded out a win over the Terrapins in East Lansing, Mich.

A combination of rain and snow made conditions treacherous most of the way and forced both teams to rely on their running games. Michigan State outgained Maryland 271-83 on the ground, led by Scott's 29-carry performance.

Purdue 24, Iowa 15

Boilermakers quarterback Elijah Sindelar threw two touchdown passes to wide receiver Anthony Mahoungou to start the second half at Iowa City, Iowa.

Purdue (5-6, 3-5) had six sacks and 10 tackles for loss overall. Iowa (6-5, 3-5) finished with only 82 yards rushing, the fourth consecutive opponent held by the Boilermakers to less than 100 yards on the ground.

Indiana 41, Rutgers 0

Freshman Morgan Ellison ran for 149 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Hoosiers to their win on a rainy afternoon in Bloomington, Ind.