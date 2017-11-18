College volleyball: UMD drops the ball in tournament loss

As the volleyball floated high into the air and headed back down, all the UMD players looked at it, but ultimately, nobody touched it as it dropped right in between them. Point Concordia.

It was that kind of day as the Golden Bears rallied from a two-set deficit to beat UMD 17-25, 21-25, 25-18, 26-24, 15-10 before 1,255 at Gangelhoff Center.

"There were several of those moments in the fifth set, which was very frustrating because we work on that and talk about it all the time," UMD coach Jim Boos said. "There's a hierarchy of who's supposed to take the ball, but ultimately, the last thing you want to have happen is for the ball to hit the ground, so stop worrying about the hierarchy and someone step in there and take care of it so we at least get a swing on the ball."

How rare is it for UMD to lose a 2-0 lead? Since the change to the 25-point format in 2008, the Bulldogs are now 217-2 when leading 2-0, with the only other loss occurring to Wayne State in the first round of the NSIC tournament a year ago.

UMD (24-6) looked sharp early, taking it to the defending national champions. The Bulldogs appeared headed toward a potential sweep, which hasn't happened to the Golden Bears at Gangelhoff Center since Dec. 15, 2015, when Wayne State swept them in the NCAA Division II Central Region final — a rare moment of heartache for a program with eight national championships in the past 10 years.

"Those first two sets showed we can play with the best of them," Boos said.

Concordia (28-2), which got better serving as the match progressed to help keep UMD off balance, bounced back to dominate the third set. The Golden Bears then squeaked by in the fourth set after erasing a 14-9 deficit with a 10-2 run. That set the stage for a finale that turned out to be rather melodramatic as the Bulldogs didn't play well.

"We're going to build off the positives knowing we're right there if we play like we're capable of," Boos said. "Are we supposed to come into the No. 1 team in the country's home floor and beat them in three? Logic would tell you no, so the fact we were up 2-0 and playing really well was really encouraging. It's disappointing we didn't finish it off, but we'll continue ironing things out."

UMD has struggled with consistency. One might expect that from a team with only one senior starter, but Boos and Co. aren't waiting till next year. They want to fix it now, and they'll have two weeks to do it before the region tournament. Sometimes the Bulldogs look like world beaters, other times, very down to earth.

Makenzie Morgen, who was surprised by being honored before the contest with the NSIC's new Elite 18 Award, led the Bulldogs with 21 kills, while Kate Berg added 16 kills. Sophomore setter Emily Torve had 55 set assists and 12 digs.

"Consistency and being aggressive are two things we need to continue working on," Morgen said. "I think we were a little hesitant later in the match. The good thing about that is we know that is something we just need to change on our side of the net, and that it isn't something we can't come back from."

Brooklyn Lewis had 16 kills to lead a balanced offense for Concordia, which had five players with at least six kills.

Southwest Minnesota State (27-3) could potentially steal the No. 1 region seed and host if the Mustangs can knock off the Golden Bears today, but Concordia coach Brady Starkey isn't dealing in hypotheticals.

"I don't pay any attention to that stuff," Starkey said. "We'll play anywhere."

Starkey's laid-back approach was developed through his mentor, former St. Thomas coach Dave Orren, who was in attendance.

Win or lose, Starkey said, it's always fun when these two rivals take the court, with a packed gym and competitive atmosphere. He smiled when asked if he wanted to see UMD again.

"I hope so," Starkey said.