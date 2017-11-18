College hockey: UMD women sweep Mankato
Emma Yanko scored twice in the second period and Jessica Convery totaled 26 saves as Minnesota Duluth completed a WCHA weekend sweep with a 3-2 victory over Minnesota State-Mankato on Saturday at Amsoil Arena.
Jordan McLaughlin of Grand Rapids gave the Mavericks an early lead, 2:21 into the contest, before the Bulldogs (7-8 overall, 5-5 WCHA) evened matters with Katerina Mrazova's second goal of the season. Hibbing graduate Mallorie Iozzo assisted on the goal.
Yanko doubled her season goal production by striking at 1:48 and 15:29 of the middle stanza for a 3-1 lead.
The Mavericks (2-11-1, 1-9) closed the gap when Sofia Poinar beat Convery with 40 seconds to play in the game.
MS-Mankato 1-0-1—2
Minn. Duluth 1-2-0—3
First period — 1. MSM, Jordan McLaughlin 5 (Lindsey Coleman, Corbin Boyd), 2:21; 2. UMD, Katerine Mrazova 2 (Monique Aanenson, Mallorie Iozzo), 17:55.
Second period — 3. UMD, Emma Yanko 2 (Mrazova, Catherine Daoust), 1:48; 4. UMD, Yanko 3 (Ryleigh Houston), 15:29.
Third period — 5. MSM, Sofia Poinar 1 (Brittyn Fleming, Megan Hinze), 19:20 (ea).
Saves — Kathryn Bidulka, MSM, 7-9-8—24; Jessica Convery, UMD, 5-11-10—26.
Adrian 11, St. Scholastica 0
One night after the teams played to a 1-1 draw, the Bulldogs erupted for nine goals in the final two periods — four on power plays — to win the NCHA game at Adrian, Mich.
After taking a 2-0 first-period lead, Adrian (6-1-1, 4-1-1 NCHA) tallied two power-play goals, a short-handed goal and a 5-on-5 goal to take a 6-0 advantage.
Brooke Lupi scored two of the Bulldogs' five goals in the third period as they tied the Saints (5-1-1, 4-1-1) with nine points in conference play.
Adrian owned a 47-13 edge in shots on goal as Kate Turner recorded the shutout in goal.
Wis.-Stevens Point 2,
Wis.-Superior 1
Ellie Punnett broke a 1-1 tie with 68 seconds left in regulation to give the Pointers the WIAC home victory.
Maddie Schlossmacher put Stevens Point (2-4-1, 1-1 WIAC) ahead 1-0 midway through the second period before Molly Shelton tied the game later in the period for the Yellowjackets (4-3, 1-1).
Skye Brown made 16 saves for UWS, while Sydney Conley registered 22 stops on the other end of the ice.
COLLEGE MEN
Wis.-Superior 3, Finlandia 2
The Yellowjackets got all the scoring they needed in the second period as Ian Ecklund notched a pair of goals and Pavel Mikhasenok added one in a nonconference victory at Wessman Arena.
Ecklund’s first goal was shorthanded, and his second came on a power play.
Goalie Cole Skinner stopped 22 of 24 shots for UWS (2-5).
Kendall Bolen-Porter and Adam Valicek scored for the Lions (0-5-1).