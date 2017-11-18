College hockey: UMD women sweep Mankato

Jordan McLaughlin of Grand Rapids gave the Mavericks an early lead, 2:21 into the contest, before the Bulldogs (7-8 overall, 5-5 WCHA) evened matters with Katerina Mrazova's second goal of the season. Hibbing graduate Mallorie Iozzo assisted on the goal.

Yanko doubled her season goal production by striking at 1:48 and 15:29 of the middle stanza for a 3-1 lead.

The Mavericks (2-11-1, 1-9) closed the gap when Sofia Poinar beat Convery with 40 seconds to play in the game.

MS-Mankato 1-0-1—2

Minn. Duluth 1-2-0—3

First period — 1. MSM, Jordan McLaughlin 5 (Lindsey Coleman, Corbin Boyd), 2:21; 2. UMD, Katerine Mrazova 2 (Monique Aanenson, Mallorie Iozzo), 17:55.

Second period — 3. UMD, Emma Yanko 2 (Mrazova, Catherine Daoust), 1:48; 4. UMD, Yanko 3 (Ryleigh Houston), 15:29.

Third period — 5. MSM, Sofia Poinar 1 (Brittyn Fleming, Megan Hinze), 19:20 (ea).

Saves — Kathryn Bidulka, MSM, 7-9-8—24; Jessica Convery, UMD, 5-11-10—26.

Adrian 11, St. Scholastica 0

One night after the teams played to a 1-1 draw, the Bulldogs erupted for nine goals in the final two periods — four on power plays — to win the NCHA game at Adrian, Mich.

After taking a 2-0 first-period lead, Adrian (6-1-1, 4-1-1 NCHA) tallied two power-play goals, a short-handed goal and a 5-on-5 goal to take a 6-0 advantage.

Brooke Lupi scored two of the Bulldogs' five goals in the third period as they tied the Saints (5-1-1, 4-1-1) with nine points in conference play.

Adrian owned a 47-13 edge in shots on goal as Kate Turner recorded the shutout in goal.

Wis.-Stevens Point 2,

Wis.-Superior 1

Ellie Punnett broke a 1-1 tie with 68 seconds left in regulation to give the Pointers the WIAC home victory.

Maddie Schlossmacher put Stevens Point (2-4-1, 1-1 WIAC) ahead 1-0 midway through the second period before Molly Shelton tied the game later in the period for the Yellowjackets (4-3, 1-1).

Skye Brown made 16 saves for UWS, while Sydney Conley registered 22 stops on the other end of the ice.

COLLEGE MEN

Wis.-Superior 3, Finlandia 2

The Yellowjackets got all the scoring they needed in the second period as Ian Ecklund notched a pair of goals and Pavel Mikhasenok added one in a nonconference victory at Wessman Arena.

Ecklund’s first goal was shorthanded, and his second came on a power play.

Goalie Cole Skinner stopped 22 of 24 shots for UWS (2-5).

Kendall Bolen-Porter and Adam Valicek scored for the Lions (0-5-1).