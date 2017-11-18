Search
    College hockey: UMD women sweep Mankato

    By News Tribune on Nov 18, 2017 at 10:06 p.m.
    Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com Minnesota Duluth’s Katerina Mrazova, pursued by the Mavericks’ Sofia Poinar, brings the puck down the ice along the boards during Saturday’s game at Amsoil Arena. Mrazova scored the Bulldogs’ first goal in a 3-2 victory. 1 / 2
    Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com Minnesota Duluth’s Emma Yanko (22) puts one of her two second-period goals past Minnesota State-Mavericks goalie Katie Bidulka in Saturday’s 3-2 UMD win at Amsoil Arena. 2 / 2

    Emma Yanko scored twice in the second period and Jessica Convery totaled 26 saves as Minnesota Duluth completed a WCHA weekend sweep with a 3-2 victory over Minnesota State-Mankato on Saturday at Amsoil Arena.

    Jordan McLaughlin of Grand Rapids gave the Mavericks an early lead, 2:21 into the contest, before the Bulldogs (7-8 overall, 5-5 WCHA) evened matters with Katerina Mrazova's second goal of the season. Hibbing graduate Mallorie Iozzo assisted on the goal.

    Yanko doubled her season goal production by striking at 1:48 and 15:29 of the middle stanza for a 3-1 lead.

    The Mavericks (2-11-1, 1-9) closed the gap when Sofia Poinar beat Convery with 40 seconds to play in the game.

    MS-Mankato 1-0-1—2

    Minn. Duluth 1-2-0—3

    First period — 1. MSM, Jordan McLaughlin 5 (Lindsey Coleman, Corbin Boyd), 2:21; 2. UMD, Katerine Mrazova 2 (Monique Aanenson, Mallorie Iozzo), 17:55.

    Second period — 3. UMD, Emma Yanko 2 (Mrazova, Catherine Daoust), 1:48; 4. UMD, Yanko 3 (Ryleigh Houston), 15:29.

    Third period — 5. MSM, Sofia Poinar 1 (Brittyn Fleming, Megan Hinze), 19:20 (ea).

    Saves — Kathryn Bidulka, MSM, 7-9-8—24; Jessica Convery, UMD, 5-11-10—26.

    Adrian 11, St. Scholastica 0

    One night after the teams played to a 1-1 draw, the Bulldogs erupted for nine goals in the final two periods — four on power plays — to win the NCHA game at Adrian, Mich.

    After taking a 2-0 first-period lead, Adrian (6-1-1, 4-1-1 NCHA) tallied two power-play goals, a short-handed goal and a 5-on-5 goal to take a 6-0 advantage.

    Brooke Lupi scored two of the Bulldogs' five goals in the third period as they tied the Saints (5-1-1, 4-1-1) with nine points in conference play.

    Adrian owned a 47-13 edge in shots on goal as Kate Turner recorded the shutout in goal.

    Wis.-Stevens Point 2,

    Wis.-Superior 1

    Ellie Punnett broke a 1-1 tie with 68 seconds left in regulation to give the Pointers the WIAC home victory.

    Maddie Schlossmacher put Stevens Point (2-4-1, 1-1 WIAC) ahead 1-0 midway through the second period before Molly Shelton tied the game later in the period for the Yellowjackets (4-3, 1-1).

    Skye Brown made 16 saves for UWS, while Sydney Conley registered 22 stops on the other end of the ice.

    COLLEGE MEN

    Wis.-Superior 3, Finlandia 2

    The Yellowjackets got all the scoring they needed in the second period as Ian Ecklund notched a pair of goals and Pavel Mikhasenok added one in a nonconference victory at Wessman Arena.

    Ecklund’s first goal was shorthanded, and his second came on a power play.

    Goalie Cole Skinner stopped 22 of 24 shots for UWS (2-5).

    Kendall Bolen-Porter and Adam Valicek scored for the Lions (0-5-1).

