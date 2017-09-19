Prep report: Mayer stingy again in Duluth East win

Mayer, who blanked St. Francis in a 3-0 East win on Saturday, made six saves as the Greyhounds pushed their unbeaten streak to five games (3-0-2).

Aubrie Guenther bent a corner kick early in the first half for East's first goal, and teammate Krysta Mielke scored later in the half.

BOYS SOCCER

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 2,

Superior 1

Kade Bender assisted on Brendon Marti's first-half goal, then Marti assisted on Bender's second-half tally — the game-winner — as the Lumberjacks won the Lake Superior Conference affair in Cloquet.

VOLLEYBALL

Superior 3, Hibbing 1

Autumn Siers (33 set assists), Chloe Wilson (19 kills and 20 digs) and Hannah Hughes (24 digs) keyed the Spartans' 25-19, 25-9, 21-25, 25-13 win in Superior.

Virginia 3, Cloquet 0

The host Blue Devils received 34 assists from Sarah Voss and 17 kills from Lexi Ahrens in a 25-12, 25-15, 25-23 victory.