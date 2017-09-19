Tuesday's prep summaries
BOYS SOCCER
Duluth Marshall 0-2—2
Ashland 2-0—2
First half — 1. A, Riley Larson, 3rd minute; 2. A, Boden Bratley, 36th.
Second half — 3. DM, Keelan Golat (Ben Wallerstein), 47th; 4. DM, Griffin Pichetti (Gaines Mejdrich), 73rd.
Saves — Charlie Eginton, DM, 2; Maddux Baggs, DM, 2; Tyler Heino, A, 8.
Grand Rapids 2-1—3
Mesabi East Area 0-0—0
First half — 1. Matt Rokala (Seamus Stanley), 1st; 2. David Chandler (Rokala), 28th.
Second half — 3. Grant Henrichsen, (Zach Ortman), 40th.
Saves — Hayden DeMars, GR, 2; Anthony Ledet, MEA, 14.
Superior 0-1—1
Cloquet-EC 1-1—2
First half — 1. CEC, Brendon Marti (Kade Bender), 21st.
Second half — 2. S, Eddy O'Brien, 41st; 3. CEC, Bender (Marti), 51st.
Saves — Dru Senich, CEC, 6; Cal Berti, C, 6.
GIRLS SOCCER
Coon Rapids 0-0—0
Duluth East 2-0—2
First half — 1. Aubrie Guenther, 9th minute; 2. Krysta Mielke (Greta Worley), 19th.
Second half — No scoring.
Saves — Anna Mayer, DE, 6; Gene Swanson, CR, 8.
Esko 0-2—2
Two Harbors 2-0—2
First half — 1. TH, Morgan Beardsley (Sami Szendrey), 11th; 2. TH, Szendrey, (Elisa Galyen) 15th.
Second half — 3. E, Kristy DeMuth, 46th (pk); 4. E, own goal, 51st.
Saves — Callie Bergerson, TH, 8; Macy Sunnarborg, E, 16.
Proctor 2-1—3
Hibbing-Chisholm 0-1—1
First half — 1. P, Ava Giswold (Faith Bower), 23rd; 2. P, Emma Terhaar (Jessica Haedrich), 28th.
Second half — 3. P, Kennedy Halverson (Lori Perich), 62nd; 4. HC, Sydney Jolowsky, 76th (pk).
Saves — Kyanna Paulick, P, 6.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 98, North Shore 82
200-yard medley — Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (Maddie Dostal, Julia Vilanova, Rachel Gorski, Makayla Suominen), 2:02.91; 200 freestyle — Riley Larson, NS, 2:13.92; 200 individual medley — Kaylee Overby, NS, 2:26.76; 50 freestyle — Suominen, CEC, 25.36; 100 butterfly — Katarina Hanson, NS, 1:11.21; 100 freestyle — Suominen, CEC, 56.03; 500 freestyle — Riley Larson, NS, 6:02.16; 200 freestyle relay — North Shore (Larson, Hanson, Kate Thomasen, Overby), 1:50.33; 100 backstroke — Dostal, CEC, 1:10.55; 100 breaststroke — Overby, NS, 1:15.60; 400 freestyle relay — North Shore (Larson, Hanson, Thomasen, Overby), 4:06.95; diving — Maggie Swardstrom, NS, 168.80.
Duluth Denfeld 103, Ogilvie-Mora 80
200-yard medley relay — Ogilvie-Mora (Jenna Williams, Kallee Swenson, Sage Wren, Olivia Hudoba), 2:00.59; 200 freestyle — Williams, OM, 2:10.58; 200 individual medley — Erin Rudd, DD, 2:25.97; 50 freestyle — Hudoba, OM, 26.73; 1-meter diving — Shelby Johnson, DD, 215.20; 100 butterfly — Wren, OM, 1:06.94; 100 freestyle — Hudoba, OM, 58.62; 500 freestyle — Hannah Feyen, DD, 6:01.07; 200 freestyle relay — Duluth Denfeld (Kayla Nelson, Maggie Kaptonak, Feyen, Lindsay Johnson), 1:51.80; 100 backstroke — Rudd, DD, 1:02.85; 100 breaststroke — Swenson, OM, 1:16.74; 400 freestyle relay — Ogilvie-Mora (Wren, Ally Sanborn, Hudoba, Williams), 3:59.96.
Proctor-Hermantown 50, Superior 44
160-yard medley relay — Proctor-Hermantown (Ariel Carlson, Samantha Mullvain, Haley Melin, Hannah Ewer), 1:37.84; 200 freestyle — S. Bresnahan, S, 2:11.84; 160 Individual medley — E. Walpole, S, 1:59.46; 60 freestyle — Ewer, PH, 33.00; 100 butterfly — K. DeRoche, S, 1:09.91; 100 freestyle — (tie) Carlson, PH, and T. Amundson, S, 1:03.96; 500 freestyle — Bresnahan, S, 5:56.69; 160 freestyle relay — Proctor-Hermantown (Ewer, Kaela Mesojedec, Carlson, Monica Niesen), 1:29.37; 100 backstroke — (tie) Carlson, PH, and S. Hansen, S, 1:11.00; 100 breaststroke — Walpole, S, 1:15.84; 400 freestyle relay — Proctor-Hermantown (Ewer, Niesen, Elizabeth Nicolai, Melin), 4:10.57.
GIRLS TENNIS
Duluth Marshall 7, Duluth Denfeld 0
Singles — Whitley Graysmark def. Bayley Anderson 6-1, 4-6 (10-7); Elley Graysmark def. Alyson Freberg 6-0, 6-1; Courtney Brandt def. Madeline Kinziger 6-1, 6-4; Allison Jondahl def. Kaitlyn MacMillan 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Helaina Orn/Emily Casey def. Kaylee Klang/Emma Schiltz 6-0, 6-0; Katelyn McKinzie/Claire Casey def. Alaina Simpson/Maggie Carlos 6-2, 6-0; Hanna Widdes/Alexandra D'Allaird def. Lauryn Anderson/Leah Halvorson 6-2, 6-0.
Superior 4, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 3
Singles — Madisen Myer, S, def. Michele Jokinen, 6-1, 6-3; Autumn Moynan, CEC, def. Jillian Reuille, 4-6, 3-6; Kylie McKeon, CEC, def. Madison Sislo, 3-6, 7-5 (5); Rose Ion, S, def. Emma Wells, 7-6 (5), 6-0.
Doubles — MaKayla Borske/Ally Martin, CEC, def. Madelyn Graham/Desiree Jensen, 3-6, 4-6; Alee Milinkovich-Gray/Addie Young, S, def. Zoe Klimek/Jayda Wolter, 6-0, 6-1; Kaylee Yliniemi/Drew Urbaniak, S, def. Lauren Maslowski/Lexi Norrgard, 6-1, 7-6 (5).
VOLLEYBALL
Barnum def. Ogilvie 25-9, 23-25, 25-10, 19-25, 15-6 — B: Emily Miletich 16K; Lea Peterson 12SA; Meghan Liimatainen 12SA; Megan Laine 28D.
Bigfork def. Cromwell-Wright 25-23, 25-20, 25-23 — B: Lexi Becker 9K; Kia Tower 23SA. CW: Alyssa Hoff 16D.
Bloomer def. Northwestern 25-10, 25-8, 25-19
Deer River def. Mesabi East 25-22, 25-17, and 25-20 — DR: Devanee Tibbets 18SA, 5K, 5AS; Noelle Grose 7SA; Hope Schjenken 7K, 3B; Ashley Drotts 6K, 5AS; Lilly Drotts 15D.
Duluth East def. Proctor 25-17, 25-19, 25-22 — DE: Lauren Skar 10K; Audrey Beaudry 18SA; Kirstin Cotter 4B; Maya Callaway 11D. P: Sam Pogatchnik 12K, 5SA, 10D; Payton Rodberg 5K, 16D; Grace Riddle 13SA, 6D.
Duluth Marshall def. Silver Bay 25-19, 25-16, 25-14 — DM: Kate Kleinschmidt 20K, 17D; Margo Amatuzio 34SA; Maggie Landherr 12K; Aleksie Rengel 14D; Alyssa Davis 7K.
Northeast Range def. Lakeview Christian Academy 25-10, 25-3, 25-8 — NER: Lara Poderzay 10AS, 27SA; Sophie Lenz 9K, 16D; Hannah Reichensperger 12K.
Superior def. Hibbing 25-19, 25-9, 21-25, 25-13 — S: Autumn Siers 33SA; Chloe Wilson 19K, 20D; Caleigh Jensen 8K; Hannah Hughes 24D. H: Mallery Lind 5K, 7D; Sophie Howard 6K, 7D; Hunter Sundvall 14D; Juliea Greenwood 6D.
Virginia def. Cloquet 25-12, 25-15, 25-23 — V: Carley Tausk 6D; Kristin Prasnicki 6D, 2AS; Kyra Okland 5D; Lexi Ahrens 17K, 9D; Sarah Voss 34SA. C: Alahna Ninneman 5K.
Wrenshall def. Two Harbors 25-22, 25-16, 25-9 — W: Cheyanne Carlson 15K, 11D; Emily Adkins 11K, 11D; Paige Johnson 28SA; Abby Belcastro 19D. TH: Tori Bott: 11K, 2B, 10D; Ali Gelineau 12SA; Brenna Gelineau 8D.