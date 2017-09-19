College women's soccer: CSS, Northland tie in Duluth
Northland picked up a late goal Tuesday to force a 1-1 tie with St. Scholastica in UMAC play in Duluth.
Asha Ritchie's shot to the far post in the 83rd minute beat Saints goalkeeper Roni Rudolph to tie the game and force a pair of scoreless overtime periods. Ritchie's shot was one of two to reach the Saints' net.
Taylor Olson scored St. Scholastica's lone goal in the 18th minute after a scramble in front of the visitor's net.
Megan Jordan made seven saves for Northland and Rudolph had the one for St. Scholastica.