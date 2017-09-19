College men's soccer: Yellowjackets beat Crown in overtime

The Yellowjackets and Crown were tied at halftime 1-1. Superior's Blake Doyea scored in the game's seventh minute, but Crown's Ger Jones responded with a goal in the 19th minute.

UWS dominated the match despite needing overtime to get the win, with 28 shot attempts and 11 shots on goal. Crown had two shot attempts, both of which landed on goal.

Dalton Von Kaenel finished with one save for Superior in goal.