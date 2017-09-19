College women's soccer: Yellowjackets take down Crown
Wisconsin-Superior used a pair of goals in each half to score a 4-0 victory over Crown in UMAC play Tuesday in Superior.
Chloe Schmaltz opened the scoring in the 36th minute and Sarah Fjeran of Duluth made it 2-0 less than a minute before halftime.
The Yellowjackets struck early and often in the second with Hailey Kontny of Superior making it 3-0 just past the two-minute mark of the second and Britt Zieroth out of Proctor adding another goal in the game's 54th minute.
Bailey Henderson and Sky Brown split time in the Superior goal with Henderson making two saves in 76 minutes and Brown not facing a shot in her 14 minutes of action.