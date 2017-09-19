College men's soccer: Saints roll over Northland 6-0

The Saints, who scored three in each half, put a total of 29 shots on goal compared to the zero Northland put up. Shot attempts were 44-3 in favor of the Saints.

CSS goalie Sandy Davidson-Hunt was credited with a shutout without having to stop a shot.

Luke Buckton, Ethan Kiffmeyer, Noah Hooey of Hermantown and Darby Henderson of Duluth also scored for the Saints with Buckton assisting on three scores.