Wild captain Mikko Koivu re-ups with Wild for two years

Koivu has played all 12 of his NHL seasons with Minnesota after the club drafted him with the No. 6 overall pick in 2001. He had 18 goals and 40 assists last season for his highest point total since 2010-11, and he compiled a career-best plus-27 rating.

A finalist last season for the Selke Trophy, awarded annually to the league's top defensive forward, Koivu ranks first on the Wild's all-time list in a number of categories, including games, assists, points and game-winning goals. He is also tied for first with 11 postseason goals.

Named the Wild's first team captain in 2009, Koivu has 179 goals and 614 points in 843 regular-season games.