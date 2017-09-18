"It just hasn't gone well, and I need to consider my best options on a given day right now," Twins manager Paul Molitor said after sitting Kepler for Monday night's series opener against the New York Yankees. "That's not a knock. Anybody you pick to play, you're going to have to make tough choices."

With the New York Yankees sending out veteran lefties Jaime Garcia and CC Sabathia to start the first two games this week at Yankee Stadium, Kepler gave way to switch-hitting Ehire Adrianza. Eddie Rosario shifted over to right field with Adrianza (.786 combined on-base/slugging percentage against lefties) getting the start in left.

"I'm not scared to face lefties," Kepler said. "I'm ready to face a lefty whenever. I'll be patient, but obviously there's a point in time when you run out of patience. Right now, I just have to deal with it and wait it out."

Through 118 plate appearances against lefties, Kepler has a .375 OPS that ranks last in the majors among left-handed hitters with at least 50 same-side chances. His .187 batting average on balls in play against lefties suggests he has hit into horrible luck while striking out 27 percent of the time against them.

Over the weekend against the Toronto Blue Jays, Kepler reached on a hit by pitch against Blue Jays lefty reliever Aaron Loup, then came back the next night with a line-drive single on a two-strike slider from lefty J.A. Happ. Those moments weren't enough to get him back into Monday's lineup.

"I don't know if it's what I need to see as much as, with 13 games to go, I have to decide who I want to play," Molitor said. "We've talked a lot throughout the year about what we think he's eventually going to be."

Molitor has tried to explain his thinking to Kepler, but the 24-year-old is still eager to prove his everyday merits. Kepler admittedly looks ahead at upcoming matchups to see what lefties are looming, and this stretch could soon reach nine lefty opposing starters in 18 games should the Detroit Tigers start Matt Boyd and Chad Bell as expected this weekend.

"We're in the Statcast era," Kepler said. "A lot of it is looked at: the bat path and where a pitcher throws and what's going to have the higher percentage of being successful. We're in a very numerical era with baseball, which I'm fine with. I wish had more opportunities to face lefties and improve, but I can't really do much about it. It's (Molitor's) decision."

Defensively, the Twins give up plenty with Kepler on the bench. He ranks 13th among all big-league outfielders in outs above average, a new Statcast metric that factors in catch probability.

"Everyone has blown this whole thing out of proportion to make it seem like I can't hit a lefty anymore," Kepler said. "Not in my mind. I've never really struggled (in the past). Let's say I don't get to face a righty for weeks, it's going to be hard to hit a righty. Same way with a lefty."

Charitable Escobar

Twins infielder Eduardo Escobar, who started his charitable foundation to benefit his native Venezuela a little over a year ago, is one of six finalists for baseball's Marvin Miller Man of the Year award.

Online voting was due to wrap at midnight Monday. Player voting begins Tuesday.

Adela Coronado, Escobar's mother, runs the foundation with an assistant during the season, but Escobar plans to visit in December to deliver medicine, diapers and other supplies to children in Venezuelan hospitals. Ultimately, Escobar, who makes his offseason home in Miami, hopes to see his foundation spread to other Latin American countries.

"It's a shame to see the country the way it is, but at the same time I have a job to do," Escobar said through a translator. "If I don't work, if I don't have a good year, I won't be able to help those people because I won't have the resources for it. Hopefully I'm helping a lot of people down there. It (hurts) I can't do a whole lot more."

Briefly

Miguel Sano (shin) was given some rehab exercises to do on his own while in New York to handle a personal matter, but the plan was still for Sano to fly home to the Twin Cities on Tuesday.

Chris Gimenez, who boasts a .533 OBP in 15 career plate appearances against Sabathia, is slated to catch Jose Berrios on Tuesday with Jason Castro likely to return on Wednesday against righty Masahiro Tanaka.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.