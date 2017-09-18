Search
    College football: UMD drops out of top-25 poll

    By News Tribune Today at 7:13 p.m.

    A second loss and a sub-.500 record resulted in a rarity for the Minnesota Duluth football team Monday — the Bulldogs were dropped from the American Football Coaches Association Division II poll.

    UMD's 38-23 home loss to eighth-ranked Minnesota State-Mankato — the team's second straight loss at Malosky Stadium following a 22-game winning streak there — left the Bulldogs at 1-2, and in the "receiving votes" portion of the national poll. Northwest Missouri State remains No. 1.

    UMD travels to Wayne State this Saturday.

