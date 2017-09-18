College volleyball: Bulldogs up one spot to No. 6

The Bulldogs (9-1) moved up one spot. They have reeled off six consecutive sweeps since suffering their lone defeat of the season, against No. 21 Saint Leo (Fla.) on Sept. 2. That string includes UMD's first two conference matches — vs. Minnesota-Crookston and at Bemidji State.

Four NSIC teams are ranked in the top nine, with Southwest Minnesota State and Concordia-St. Paul slotted 1-2, respectively. Winona State is ninth.

The Bulldogs are at home for three league matches this week, starting with tonight's tilt against St. Cloud State.