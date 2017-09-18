College women's hockey: UMD debuts at No. 5 in poll
Minnesota Duluth is ranked fifth in the United States College Hockey Online Division I preseason poll, released Monday.
The Bulldogs, who finished 25-7-5 and reached the NCAA Division I quarterfinals, received 87 points from a panel of 15 voters and are slotted behind No. 1 defending champion Clarkson, No. 2 Wisconsin, No. 3 Minnesota and fourth-ranked Boston College.
St. Lawrence, Cornell, Northeastern, Quinnipiac and Robert Morris round out the USCHO.com top 10.
UMD opens the season with an exhibition game against the Minnesota Whitecaps at 4 p.m. Saturday at Amsoil Arena.