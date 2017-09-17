College women's soccer: UMD ties Concordia-St. Paul

Mary Kaiser and Leah Johnson put the Golden Bears (3-1-1 overall, 1-0-1 NSIC) ahead 2-0 at halftime.

Emily Hinz halved the deficit in the 66th minute with her first goal of the season before the Bulldogs (4-1-1, 1-1-1) equalized on Lizzy Fontes' first goal of the season.

UMD goalkeeper Carlye Wright made five saves.