Drag racing: Duluth's Anderson loses Pro Stock final

Gray eliminated Line, a Wright native, in a close semifinal. Gray's speed of 209.72 mph edged Line's 209.65 to reach the finish line first despite a slower time of 6.610 to Line's 6.603.

Anderson, a Duluth native who defeated Bo Butner in the other semifinal with a top speed of 209.98, then faced Gray in the championship round. Gray's 6.614 time and speed of 208.07 topped Anderson's 6.638 and 207.82.

Gray leads the Pro Stock season point standings with 2,206. Butner is second, 25 points behind and 10 ahead of third-place Anderson.