College football: UMD lost in a fog against Mankato

At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, sophomore Shane Zylstra is a tough for anyone to defend, but especially for someone more than a half foot shorter.

Zylstra had career highs of eight receptions for 203 yards and three touchdowns in leading the No. 8 Mavericks to a 38-23 victory over No. 20 UMD on a foggy Saturday night before 4,557 at Malosky Stadium.

"Before anything I did, it starts with what the guys did up front," Zylstra said. "They did a great job protecting the quarterback and setting up the run game, and then quarterback Ryan Schlichte just being able to trust me. They loaded the box on us a little bit, so we saw some opportunities outside, so we took them. We have bigger targets with (the 6-foot-4) Ty Dennis and I, so we took advantage of it."

While Zylstra staked Minnesota State (3-0) to the early lead, running back Nate Gunn took over from there, with career highs for carries (37) and rushing yards (229). Gunn's 47-yard touchdown with 2:45 put it away. With the Mavericks' leading 17-8 at halftime, Gunn, a transfer from the University of South Dakota, had 159 of his yards after the break.

The 229 rushing yards were second most in Mavericks' history.

"Our defense never wore down. We just adjusted to protect against the pass," UMD coach Curt Wiese said. "It was pick your poison. We knew the ball was going to go outside, so we tried to give our corners a little help. They had some mismatches on us and we knew it, and that's what happened. They were a more physical football team than us."

Wiese, a former offensive coordinator, is generally more critical of the offense, saying that two quarterback sacks late in the game did the Bulldogs in.

Sophomore Mike Rybarczyk, who earned the starting quarterback nod in preseason camp, is officially out for the season, according to Wiese, while backup John Larson is game to game.

UMD played with its third-string quarterback in sophomore Ben Everhart and had other injuries to contend with as standout wide receiver Nate Ricci was visibly hurting.

"Those are just excuses," Wiese said. "We simply got beat."

Ricci tripped returning a punt just before the half and fumbled, leading to a Mavericks' field goal.

Everhart, meanwhile, showed great promise considering it was his collegiate debut, completing 24 of 43 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns. Jason Balts caught eight passes for 130 yards and a touchdown.

UMD's run game, though, struggled, with 27 carries for 59 yards and all but disappeared in the second half as the Bulldogs played catchup.

"We moved the football all game, but we need to cap off those drives with points," Wiese said.

Everhart was humble afterward. UMD's offense accounted for no turnovers.

"The coaches, as always, had us well prepared, and my teammates make it a lot easier on me," Everhart said. "I tried to get the ball in their hands, take care of the football and be efficient on offense, but it didn't end like we wanted."

And Zylstra was the biggest reason why.

Wearing No. 84, Zylstra looked more like Randy Moss than the player who came in with six receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown through the first two games. Zylstra, a former high school basketball player for New London-Spicer whose older brother, Brandon, plays in the Canadian Football League, usually worked against UMD cornerback Mitchell Johnson-Martin, a 5-foot-8, 180-pound junior, who didn't get a lot of help because the Bulldogs needed to stop the run first.

It wasn't always smooth, however, as Zylstra was called for two pass interference calls for pushing off.

"Two or three," Zylstra said, laughing. "My guy or no guy, is what we always talk about. And with the receivers, we also talk about 'everybody eats.' Tonight was just my night to eat. Things were going my way, but like I said, it all starts up front."

• As part of Military Appreciation Day, the night included an Air Force flyover before the game and a special appearance by Bill Stevens, founder of Operation One Force, a group that supports the families of wounded and fallen U.S. Special Operations Forces.

MS-Mankato 0-17-14-7—38

Minn. Duluth 8-0-7-8—23

First Quarter

UMD — Anthony Wood 15 run (Nate Ricci run), 6:41

Second Quarter

MSM — Tyler Schmidt 6 pass from Ryan Schlichte (Bednarski kick), 10:18

MSM — Shane Zylstra 14 pass from J.D. Ekowa (Bednarski kick), 6:52

MSM — Bednarski 42 field goal, 0:42

Third Quarter

MSM — Zylstra 24 pass from Schlichte (Bednarski kick), 12:44

UMD — Ricci 9 pass from Ben Everhart (Dan Branger kick), 10:02

MSM — Zylstra 11 pass from Schlichte (Bednarski kick), 6:42

Fourth Quarter

UMD — Jason Balts 17 pass from Everhart (Wood run), 9:09

MSM — Nate Gunn 47 run (Bednarski kick), 2:45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — MSM, Gunn 37-229, Taormina 1-11, Ekowa 1-4, Schlichte 4-8. UMD, Wood 6-39, Sylvester 7-18, Everhart 9-9.

PASSING — MSM, Schlichte 8-19-1-156. UMD, Everhart 24-43-0-325.

RECEIVING — MSM, Zylstra 8-204, Dennis 2-40, Schmidt 1-6, Arnold 1-3. UMD, Balts 8-130, Ricci 5-77, Conner 4-52, Bonner 3-37, Wood 1-19, McCormick 1-9.