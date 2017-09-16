College football: Saints steamroll Westminster

Sophomore quarterback Zach Edwards threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns, including a 90-yard bomb to junior wide receiver Aaron Olson, in a 48-18 victory over Westminster in the home opener at Public Schools Stadium. The Saints (2-1 overall, 2-0 UMAC) led 20-0 over the Blue Jays (1-2, 1-1) after the first quarter.

Olson, an Esko graduate, finished with just two catches, but his 90-yard TD reception with 1:53 to play before halftime gave him 105 yards receiving on the day.

Senior wideout Hunter Thompson caught five passes for 156 yards, including the other two TD passes from Edwards, who was 11-for-24 passing with one interception.

Senior running back Jack Peru powered the CSS rushing attack with 81 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Junior running back Ben Buthe gained 27 yards on nine carries but found the end zone twice. The Saints finished with 161 rushing yards compared to the 325 gained through the air by Edwards and company.

Quarterback Trent White led Westminster with 168 yards on 13-for-26 passing. He threw two TD passes and no interceptions. His top receiver was Chase Abbington, who caught five balls for 93 yards, including a touchdown. Abbington also ran for a TD while leading the Blue Jays in rushing with 19 carries for 66 yards.

Westminster 0-6-12-0—18

St. Scholastica 20-7-14-7—48

CSS — Ben Buthe 1 run (kick failed)

CSS — Jack Peru 4 run (Donovan Blatz kick)

CSS — Hunter Thompson 24 pass from Zach Edwards (Blatz kick)

W — Matt Quarles 9 pass from Trent White (pass failed)

CSS — Aaron Olson 90 pass from Edwards (Blatz kick)

W — Chase Abbington 31 pass from White (pass failed)

CSS — Thompson 11 pass from Edwards (Blatz kick)

CSS — Buthe 1 run (Blatz kick)

W — Abbington 1 run (pass failed)

CSS — Prince Okolie 5 run (Blatz kick)