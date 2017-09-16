College football: Badgers near perfect vs. BYU

Hornibrook never got rattled and found ways to pick apart the Cougars on virtually every drive. He set a school record for accuracy in leading the No. 10 Badgers to a 40-6 victory, completing 18 of 19 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns.

His 94.7 percent completion percentage eclipsed the mark set by Darrell Bevell in 1993 when he completed 17 of 18 passes (94.4 percent) against Northwestern. Hornibrook also posted a career-best 277.4 pass efficiency rating, while posting career highs in passing yardage and touchdown passes.

"I thought he saw the field really well and I thought he was decisive and that was what I liked the best," Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said.

Jonathan Taylor added 128 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Badgers. Taylor is the first freshman to have back-to-back 100 yard rushing games since Corey Clement did it in 2013.

The Badgers (3-0) scored on all four of their drives before halftime and never trailed. They totaled 267 yards and averaged 8.9 yards per play in the first half. Wisconsin finished with 491 yards while holding the Cougars to 192 yards.

"It seemed like everybody was locked in," Hornibrook said. "It just felt like a different energy on the field a little bit."

Beau Hoge made his first start at quarterback for BYU. The sophomore filled in for Tanner Mangum, who injured his ankle in a 19-13 loss to Utah a week earlier. Hoge completed 11 of 20 passes for 111 yards with two interceptions.

No. 7 Michigan 29, Air Force 13

Freshman Donovan Peoples-Jones scored on a 79-yard punt return and Quinn Nordin tied the school record with five field goals, leading the Wolverines to the nonconference victory in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Peoples-Jones' touchdown was the first of his career. Wilton Speight completed 14 of 23 passes for 169 yards as Michigan improved to 3-0. Ty Isaac led the ground attack with 89 yards on 16 carries, and Karan Higdon had a 36-yard rushing touchdown with 1:02 remaining.

No. 8 Ohio State 38, Army 7

Buckeyes senior quarterback J.T. Barrett accounted for three touchdowns to set a Big Ten record, and freshman J.K. Dobbins ran for two scores at Columbus, Ohio.

Dobbins' 52-yard score early in the third quarter opened a 24-7 lead for the Buckeyes (2-1), who were coming off a 31-16 home loss to Oklahoma on Sept. 9.

Barrett broke former Purdue quarterback Drew Brees' conference record of 106 TDs responsible for in a career.

Purdue 35, Missouri 3

The Boilermakers passed its first true road test of the season with flying colors, toppling a lifeless Missouri team in Columbia, Mo.

Purdue quarterback David Blough completed 22 of 28 pass attempts for 187 yards and a touchdown, and backup Elijah Sindelar added 85 yards and a touchdown on 4-for-6 passing, giving first-year head coach Jeff Brohm his second win in as many weeks.

No. Illinois 21, Nebraska 17

Running back Jordan Huff scored the go-ahead touchdown with 8:52 left and the Huskies used a pair of interception returns for touchdowns in the first half to stun the Cornhuskers in Lincoln, Neb.

Iowa 31, North Texas 14

The Hawkeyes' injury-riddled running back position was buoyed by the performance of freshmen Ivory Kelly-Martin and Toren Young in Iowa City, Iowa.

Two of the Hawkeyes' top running backs — James Butler and Akrum Wadley — were injured and did not return. Kelly-Martin and Young picked up the slack in their absence. Kelly-Martin, a true freshman, gained 74 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns and Young, a redshirt freshman, had a team-high 19 carries for 78 yards.

Rutgers 65, Morgan State 0

Freshman Johnathan Lewis ran for four touchdowns, setting the Scarlet Knights' record for most touchdowns in a game by a quarterback in Piscataway, N.J.

TOP 10

No. 2 Oklahoma 56, Tulane 14

Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns to continue his hot start in the Sooners' nonconference win at Norman, Okla.

Through three games, Mayfield is 63-for-82 for 1,046 yards and 10 touchdowns with no interceptions.

No. 9 Oklahoma State 59, Pitt 21

Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph threw for 497 yards and five touchdowns as the Cowboys shredded the Panthers pass defense at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.