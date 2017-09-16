Prep report: MIB holds off South Ridge in shootout

Peterson had 207 yards rushing on 11 attempts, also scoring on a 62-yard run in the first half as MIB took a 28-12 lead into the locker room.

The Panthers rallied behind quarterback Nick Carlson, who threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns as well as rushing for two scores.

But Carlson's two-point conversion was stopped with 59 seconds to play.

South Ridge 12-0-14-12—38

Mtn. Iron-Buhl 8-20-6-6—40

SR — Elias Tuominen 7 pass from Nick Carlson (pass failed)

MIB — Riley Kintner 69 pass from Joe Buffetta (Peterson pass from Buffetta)

SR — Joe Janke 37 pass from Carlson (pass failed)

MIB — Jerico Peterson 62 run (Dillon Drake pass from Carlson)

MIB — Buffetta 1 run (run failed)

MIB — Kintner 27 pass from Buffetta (kick failed)

MIB — Ryan Mogensen 79 run (pass failed)

SR — Carlson 2 run (pass failed)

SR — Janke 5 run (Logan Young run)

SR — Carlson 1 run (run failed)

MIB — Peterson 72 run (kick failed)

SR — Janke 1 run (run failed)

LATE FRIDAY

North Branch 66, Duluth East 45

Quarterback Aaron Robillard ran for four touchdowns and threw for two as the Vikings stormed to the Northeast Red district win Friday night in North Branch.

East's Justin Cone threw three TD passes — two to Joshua Daniels-Hanbury — but the Greyhounds couldn't overcome 30 third-quarter points by North Branch.

Daniels-Hanbury caught six passes for 119 yards.

Duluth East 0-12-21-12—45

North Branch 6-24-30-6—66

NB — Tyler Adams 15 run (conversion failed)

NB — Aaron Robillard 3 run (conversion good)

DE — Tharald Kimball 29 run (conversion failed)

NB — Robillard 12 run (conversion good)

DE — Joshua Daniels-Hanbury 6 pass from Justin Cone (conversion failed)

NB — Darien Fair pass from Robillard (conversion good)

DE — Daniels-Hanbury 70 pass from Luke Hietala (David Holiday kick)

NB — Adams 57 run (conversion failed)

DE — Nick Swor 10 pass from Cone (Holiday kick)

DE — Evan Anderson 25 interception (Holiday kick)

NB — Robillard 19 run (conversion good)

NB — Robillard 15 run (conversion good)

NB — Nic Hunziker pass from Robillard (conversion good)

DE — Anthony Provinzino 5 pass from Cone (conversion failed)

NB — Fair 6 run (conversion failed)

DE — Thomas Woytko 11 pass from Caden Edwards (conversion failed)

Chippewa Falls 10, Superior 7

Jarrett Gronski's 10-yard TD run with six minutes to play wasn't enough to lift the Spartans past the Cardinals in Big Rivers Conference action Friday night at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

The Spartans were held to 102 total yards in their third consecutive defeat.

Chippewa Falls 0-7-3-0 —10

Superior 0-0-0-7 —7

CF — J.D. Czech 12 pass from Nolan Hutzler (Nathan Custer kick)

CF — Custer 29 field goal

S — Jarrett Gronski 10 run (Dom D'Auria kick)

Northwestern 67, Barron 8

Reagan Ruffi rushed for 152 yards on 12 carries and scored three touchdowns on offense and one on defense as the Tigers rolled to the Friday night Heart O'North Conference win at Maple.

The Tigers rolled up 420 rushing yards and led 53-0 at halftime against winless Barron.

Barron 0-0-0-8—8

Northwestern 28-25-7-7—67

N — Reagan Ruffi 43 run (Isaac Nichols kick)

N — Ruffi 35 interception return (Nichols kick)

N — Ruffi 11 run (Nichols kick)

N — Andrew Hanson 3 run (Nichols kick)

N — Kade Bartelt 28 run (Nichols kick)

N — Ruffi 41 (kick failed)

N — Bartelt 14 run (kick failed)

N — Keegan Plasch 39 pass from Bartelt (kick failed)

N — Trevor Janowicz, 6 run (Nichols kick)

N — Bryson Mazur 70 run (Nichols kick)

B — McKinley Verhulst 3 run (run good)

North Woods 42, Silver Bay 0

Brendan Parson rushed for three touchdowns and the Grizzlies defense pitched a shutout Friday night in Silver Bay.

North Woods 14-21-7-0—42

Silver Bay 0-0-0-0—0

NW — Brendan Parson 14 run (Garrett Abramson run)

NW — Parson 4 run (pass failed)

NW — Safety, ball snapped out of end zone

NW — Parson 12 run (kick failed)

NW — Matt Schultz 31 pass from Tate Olson (Olson kick)

NW — Olson 69 interception return (Olson kick)

NW — Wyatt Kneen 2 run (run failed)