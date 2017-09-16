College women's soccer: UMD falls to Mankato in OT

Morgan Cottew scored her first goal of the season for the 15th-ranked Mavericks (3-1 overall, 1-0 NSIC) in the game's 95th minute with an assist from Morgan Seemuth.

The Mavericks posted 12 shots on the Bulldogs' net compared to the four UMD (4-1, 1-1) put on the Mavs.

UMD junior goalkeeper Sisley Ng finished with 10 saves, while the Mavericks' Ryann Rydeen was credited with four.

The Bulldogs are back in action at Malosky Stadium at 1 p.m. today to host Concordia-St. Paul with Special Olympics Minnesota Duluth featured as the program's latest Kicks for Causes fundraiser.

• Becca Rancour scored two second-half goals to lift St. Scholastica past Bethany Lutheran College 3-1 on Saturday in a UMAC match in Mankato, Minn.

Jordan Lundberg gave the Saints (2-3-1 overall, 2-0 UMAC) the lead in the 22nd minute before Bethany Lutheran (0-5, 0-2) tied it on Nicole Moldstad's 30th-minute goal.

Rancour tallied in the 54th and 71st minutes to seal the win.

Saints goalkeeper Roni Rudolph of Duluth recorded three saves.