College men's soccer: Saints blank Bethany Lutheran

After Duluth's Darby Henderson put the Saints (4-2 overall, 2-0 UMAC) ahead with a 29th-minute goal, Armin Bobaric and Alex Dodd scored back-to-back early in the second half to seal the win over Bethany Lutheran (1-4, 0-2).

Sandy Davidson-Hunt made two saves to earn the win in goal.

• Wisconsin-Superior's Fernando Bicalho scored in the 84th minute to help the Yellowjackets earn a 1-1 tie against Minnesota-Morris in a UMAC opener in Morris.

Josh Herd stopped three shots in goal for UWS (3-2-1, 0-0-1), only allowing Luqman Barre's goal early in the second half. Morris is 2-2-1, 0-0-1.