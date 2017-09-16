College men's soccer: Saints blank Bethany Lutheran
St. Scholastica scored two goals 44 seconds apart in the second half en route to defeating Bethany Luther College 3-0 in UMAC action Saturday in Mankato, Minn.
After Duluth's Darby Henderson put the Saints (4-2 overall, 2-0 UMAC) ahead with a 29th-minute goal, Armin Bobaric and Alex Dodd scored back-to-back early in the second half to seal the win over Bethany Lutheran (1-4, 0-2).
Sandy Davidson-Hunt made two saves to earn the win in goal.
• Wisconsin-Superior's Fernando Bicalho scored in the 84th minute to help the Yellowjackets earn a 1-1 tie against Minnesota-Morris in a UMAC opener in Morris.
Josh Herd stopped three shots in goal for UWS (3-2-1, 0-0-1), only allowing Luqman Barre's goal early in the second half. Morris is 2-2-1, 0-0-1.