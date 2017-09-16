College volleyball: UMD sweeps Bemidji State

Makenzie Morgen and Kate Berg each totaled nine kills for the Bulldogs (9-1 overall, 2-0 NSIC). Morgen led UMD in services aces with four against the Beavers (3-7, 0-2).

Emily Torve had 27 set assists for the Bulldogs and Keena Seiffert came off the bench to lead the team in digs with 10.

• Senior outside hitter Kira Grev had a team-high 12 kills and 20 digs to lead Martin Luther College to a 17-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-18 victory over St. Scholastica on Saturday in their UMAC volleyball opener at Reif Gymnasium.

Jade St. Germain added 11 kills and Hailey Stade (22) and Emily Byhardt (20) combined on 42 set assists for the Knights (6-5 overall, 1-0 UMAC).

Emily Bounds had 12 kills, while Brooke Schermann added 10 kills and 11 digs to lead the Saints (3-9, 1-1). Taylor Thompson added 20 digs and Espi Austvold and Kelsi Rippberger each had 19 set assists.

The Saints later defeated Crown College 25-21, 25-18, 25-12 at home.

• Wisconsin-Superior hit .259 as a team and cruised past Bethany Lutheran College 25-16, 25-12, 25-17 in UMAC action Saturday in Mankato, Minn. Brylee Colligan had a team-high eight kills and Emily VerWay totaled 25 set assists.

The Yellowjackets (7-6, 2-0) defeated North Central earlier in the day. No information was available on that match.