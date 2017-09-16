College cross country: Saints' Hovland wins St. Olaf meet

The Saints finished 13th in the 26-school women's field. Wisconsin-Superior was 17th.

Minnesota Duluth was third with three runners in the top 20. Junior Meaghan Borowski led the Bulldogs taking 10th in 22:58.7 on the 8K course.

The UMD men took second as a team thanks to a third-place finish by senior Cody Sedbrook, who finished in 25:54.5. Three Bulldogs finished in the top 20.

The Yellowjackets were 13th and the Saints were 14th in the 22-school men's field.