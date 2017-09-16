Resilient Minnesota United rallies past Impact to win 3-2

Danladi won just enough space against Impact defender Laurent Ciman on the right side and unleashed a ferocious effort across the net in what is surely a goal of the week candidate in the 89th minute.

The tally gave Minnesota (8-15-5) just its second road win of the season.

It took Patrice Bernier just nine minutes to give Montreal (10-12-6) the lead when he converted a fortuitous ricochet from close range. Blerim Dzemaili and Ignacio Piatti got the ball into the Loons penalty area and Bernier was left unmarked from about six yards out.

Video review was needed two minutes later when Jerome Thiesson looked to have handled the ball in his own area. After review, it was ruled a handball and Montreal was awarded a penalty.

Piatti went to his left but Minnesota goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth dove well to his right and pulled off the save.

In the 20th minute, Victor Cabrera was called for a handball in his own penalty area and Kevin Molino punished Montreal for its missed opportunity by converting his own penalty kick.

Just a few minutes before halftime, Minnesota nearly took the lead when Francisco Calvo got his head to a Molina free kick. Montreal goalkeeper Evan Bush backtracked and claimed the ball before it went over the line.

Montreal reclaimed the lead 10 minutes into the second half when Michael Salazar headed back to Dzemaili and his low shot got past a clogged penalty area in front of the Minnesota goal and past Shuttleworth.

Once again, however, Montreal couldn't hold onto the lead for long and just five minutes after going down, the Loons again were level.

The Impact couldn't clear a free kick and Ibson crossed from the left side and Christian Ramirez was left alone at the back post and headed in from close range.