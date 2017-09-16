Malone said the moment he knew he had officially lost it came during a minor-league game a couple years ago. He recalls a youngster chirping him during a game and somehow resisting the urge to make him pay. A hard-nosed player throughout his career, Malone took it as a sign.

"I think I retired the next day," he said. "That's when it kind of hit me, 'I just don't got it.' "

Well, at 37 years old, Malone has it again.

What started as a spark while coaching in Da Beauty League this offseason, combusted into a full-blown flame when Malone's team needed extra players and he decided to lace up the skates again.

Malone realized that he was still in pretty good shape, considering he hadn't been training.

After that, his mind started to race. "If current NHL players weren't allowed to play in the Olympics," Malone thought. "Who was going to go?"

After conducting some research, he clarified that while NHL players under contract aren't allowed to compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics, the door is left open for AHL players.

"I ended up calling (Wild general manager) Chuck (Fletcher) and really more talking about if I could help out (with the Iowa Wild) in anyway and get an opportunity to kind of get some games in," Malone said. "He offered to bring me in for the big camp here so my goals changed a little bit."

Malone, a former St. Cloud State standout, officially reported to training camp on Thursday, Sept. 14, and participated in coach Bruce Boudreau's infamous skate test Friday, Sept. 16. He passed the brutal test, which features players skating 4 1/2 lengths of the ice sheet in back-to-back-to-back fashion and having to finish each rep in a certain amount of time.

"I give him tremendous credit for getting himself ready to come to training camp," Boudreau said. "He will be given opportunities to play and show his stuff."

That was a positive sign for Malone, who said his goals of making the Olympics immediately shifted to making the Wild as soon as he was formally invited to training camp on a professional tryout.

"It was almost surreal especially now living in Minnesota, it's really my second home, and being a fan the last two years, and now being able to put that sweater on, there's a lot of pride," Malone said. "It's an honor and I feel very privileged and thankful for the opportunity."

Malone said his sons—9-year-old Will and 7-year-old Cooper—are undoubtedly the biggest supporters of his unlikely comeback attempt.

"Yeah," Malone said. "They saw me skate in Da Beauty League and they were pretty excited and then I told them I was going to try to do the Olympic thing and they were excited and then I told them I was going to try out for the Wild and they got even more excited. They would definitely like to see me pull that sweater on as much as I would. It definitely adds a little extra fire in there."

Malone understands that making the NHL roster is a longshot at this point. He hasn't played in an NHL game since Nov. 3, 2014 and the current Wild roster is ripe with talent after setting a franchise record for wins (49) and points (106) last season.

That said, Malone has done everything in his power to give himself the best chance to succeed.

"I started skating up (in Brainerd) and kind of came back to the Twin Cities here and I've been working over at St. Thomas Academy," Malone said. "I don't know what it is. Maybe it's the two years rest. I feel pretty darn good. I'm excited to get out there and see where I measure up."

Malone will get a long look throughout training camp. He is sure to play in some preseason games, and even if he doesn't make the big team, he is essentially a lock to contribute with the Iowa Wild.

It's honestly as perfect a situation Malone could as for as during this comeback attempt.

"Especially with it being so close to my boys who will stay in school here," Malone said. "To be so close to them and still have a chance with all this stuff is another dream come true."

In the meantime, Malone has goals of making the big team. He feels like he offers something useful.

"I think I can bring some different elements to the team if Stewie (Chris Stewart) needs some help," Malone said. "I can bring that little edge ... and if I'm part of the team, and we get on a little run, who knows what might happen at the end of the season. You know, the goal is obviously to lift the shiny thing over our heads, so right now it's about taking it one day at a time."

No matter what, Malone called this a "great opportunity" for him.

"It's really a win-win for me," Malone added. "If I don't make the big team here I can go down to Iowa and play with some great players down there and then try to make the Olympic team. To have even the slightest opportunity to pull the red, white, and blue sweater on, or a Wild sweater on, is enough fire I need."