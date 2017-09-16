That wasn’t the case Saturday. With an assist from about 10 of his role-playing cohorts, Guzman held off defending champ Justin Stelly to win the nation’s largest inline marathon in 1 hour, 3 minutes and 1 second.

The 21-year-old Venezuelan, arms pumping, clipped Stelly by the length of a skate on rain-slicked Harbor Drive.

“I felt him there the whole time, so I had to keep going,” Guzman said.

Stelly had surged to the lead ascending the Interstate 35 ramp that intersects Fifth Avenue West. Before charging up the course’s final hill, the 30-year-old Louisiana native, who makes his home in Denver, was chasing a pack of neon yellow MPC Wheels jerseys. They were splayed out ahead until Stelly went wide onto the avenue — an especially slippery turn that produced several spills. Stelly stayed upright, and appeared poised to repeat.

A glance over his shoulder revealed trouble.

Guzman was closing fast. He made the final pass and hung on.

“As we came up to the finish, I tried to throw him a little something, a little surprise,” Stelly said, but to no avail.

Guzman was just fresh enough to make the decisive move. For that, he could thank his teammates, guys like Francisco Ramirez, Andrew Reichert and Daniel Brown, who was fifth despite a nasty, though brief, fall behind Amsoil Arena. Their strategic selflessness included pushing the pace and sheltering Guzman.

“We’re making the pace so hard it’s discouraging,” Ramirez, who was eighth, said.

Said Reichert: “We don’t have a very good final sprint, but we’re strong.”

Earlier in the week, executive director Skeeter Moore said the NSIM’s founders thoroughly researched weather patterns while choosing the ideal time on the calendar for this race. The second weekend after Labor Day, they found, offered the best chance for favorable — see “dry” — conditions. And that typically holds true. But not Saturday. The Two Harbors-to-Duluth course, otherwise praised for its smoothness, was wet throughout. Some skaters likened parts of it to ice.

In other words, slow down and stay alert.

Stelly enjoys the rain, saying it requires “almost cat-like” reflexes. And, after winning here a year ago, he certainly enjoys the Northland. The positive vibes prompted him to sign up for the NSIM on Tuesday, after returning from the World Roller Games in Nanjing, China, the day before. Stelly is in school pursuing a business administration degree, so he had homework to catch up on. That meant two all-night study binges last week.

Saturday, he was spent.

“It’s going to catch up to me when this is all over,” Stelly said.

Guzman also skated in China, where he was victorious at 1,000 meters.

Women’s champ skating off into sunset?

Since participating at the European Championships in July, Manon Kamminga of the Netherlands had only been in skates three times.

Burnout has plagued the 25-year-old, who spends much of her time in Salt Lake City, the past three years. She says she was overtrained, and her blood levels won’t regulate. They drop precipitously every time she tries to ramp up her workouts.

Kamminga looked plenty healthy while topping the NSIM women’s field in 1:16:38, but she knows the effort is going to wipe her out.

“After a race like this, I’ll be in bed for a week or two,” said Kamminga, who also won here in 2015.

The resulting frustration has her considering retirement.

“This might be my last race, I don’t know,” she said. “I’ve been fighting for three years. I’m talented, I can still get results, but I can’t race to my potential.”

Kamminga got the right result Saturday — barely. In the second photo finish of the morning, she lunged and extended her skate across the line to edge Morgan McKey of Grandville, Mich.

Minus the sheer speed she’d grown accustomed to, Kamminga relies more on technique. She hung with the lead pack down the North Shore and into Duluth, conserving precious energy as long as possible en route to her second NSIM title in three years.

But she knows what’s looming. Speaking outside the DECC, Kamminga had a look of resignation on her face. Ten years of world-class skating, both inline and ice, has taken its toll on her body.

“I love skating, but every time I push myself makes me feel awful the next couple of weeks,” she said.

The 22nd annual NSIM doubled as the 2017 inline marathon national championships.

In affiliate races, Chris Lomen of Lauderdale, Minn., won the inline half-marathon in 39:15. Anissa Beattie of Little Chute, Wis., was first among women in 41:24.

Duluth’s Kyle Smith (1:16:58) and Superior’s Amanda Van Kilsdonk (1:37:58) were the men’s and women’s winners, respectively, of the Wheels-Off Half Marathon.

In the Tunnel 10K run, Jordan Koski of Superior was the top male in 33:39, while Erica Wagner of Duluth was the top female in 42:14.

NORTHSHORE INLINE MARATHON

Saturday’s Results

Men

Sebastian Guzman, Venezuela, 1:03:01; 2. Justin Stelly, Denver, 1:03:02; 3. Jose Bordas, North Bay Village, Fla., 1:03:02; 4. Yann Guyader, Italy, 1:03:05; 5. Daniel Brown, Downingtown, Pa., 1:03:07; 6. Zach Stoppelmoor, West Des Moines, Iowa, 1:03:07; 7. Wesley Gandy, Evans, Colo., 1:03:07; 8. Francisco Ramirez, Edgewater, N.J., 1:03:08; 9. Steffen Howard, Traverse City, Mich., 1:03:09; 10. Christian Keesler, Fort Wayne, Ind., 1:03:09.

Manon Kamminga, Salt Lake City, 1:16:38; 2. Morgan McKey, Grandville, Mich., 1:16:38; 3. Chelsilee Legault, Evans, Colo., 1:16:39; 4. Jennifer Ibarra, Somerset, N.J., 1:16:39; 5. Nicole Bischoff, Donora, Pa., 1:16:40; 6. Heather Lee Laufer, Oklahoma City, 1:16:45; 7. Vanessa Ayala, Davie, Fla., 1:16:49; 8. Deborah Brown, Brighton, Colo., 1:16:54; 9. Miranda Halsey, Appleton, Wis., 1:17:17; 10. Kara Parker, St. Paul, 1:17:24.

Women