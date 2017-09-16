Prep report: Proctor blanks Grand Rapids in football

Proctor junior Zach Gunderson started the scoring in the second quarter when he tackled a Grand Rapids runner in the end zone for a safety.

It stayed 2-0 until the fourth quarter when senior Jordan Linder returned a punt 39 yards for a touchdown.

Cody Hampton led the Rails (2-1) in rushing with 48 yards, while the defense allowed just 6 net yards and six first downs to the Thunderhawks (1-2).

Grand Rapids 0-0-0-0—0

Proctor 0-2-0-7—9

P — Safety, tackled in end zone

P — Jordan Linder 39 punt return (Lucas Nordquist kick)

Cloquet 44, Hibbing 7

Alex Ieuzzo returned a kickoff for a touchdown and Tim Pokornowski took an interception back to lead the Lumberjacks to the Northeast Red road victory.

Cloquet's Spencer Wehr gained 129 yards on nine carries, scoring TDs from 31 and 48 yards out. Teammate Aahsan Maigag rushed for 113 yards on 16 carries, including two touchdowns.

Cloquet 0-12-14-16—42

Hibbing 0-7-0-0—7

C — Spencer Wher 31 run (pass failed)

C — Nick Belich 3 run (Nick Chicci kick)

C — Alex Ieuzzo 73 kick return (pass failed)

C — Aahsan Maigag 4 run (Wehr run)

C — Wehr 48 run (run failed)

C — Tim Pokornowski interception (Wehr run)

C — Maigag 6 run (Joshua Bushey pass from Ieuzzo)

Esko 7, Greenway 6

The Eskomos scored a home victory thanks to Preston Lowe's fumble recovery and a successful extra point from Cameron Osterling.

Greenway 6-0-0-0—6

Esko 0-0-7-0—7

G — Matt Jeska 1 run (run failed)

E — Preston Lowe fumble recovery (Cameron Osterling kick)

MLWR 42, International Falls 0

Colton Little amassed 334 yards of total offense and scored four of the Rebels' six touchdowns in the home win.

Little finished with 269 yards on 13 carries. He scored TDs on runs of 63, 10 and 74 yards. The one pass he caught went 65 yards for another score. He converted a two-point conversion on the Rebels' opening score as well.

MLWR 29-7-6—42

Int'l Falls 0-0-0-0—0

MLWR — Colton Little 63 run (Little run)

MLWR — Little 65 pass from Ian Coil (Carter Johnson kick)

MLWR — Anakin Oswald 4 run (Johnson kick)

MLWR — Little 10 run (Johnson kick)

MLWR — Little 74 run (Johnson kick)

MLWR — Trent Juhl 25 run (Johnson kick)

Two Harbors 21, Pine City 13

The Agates' Spencer Ross gained 160 yards on 28 carries, finding the end zone in the second quarter to give his team the win on the road.

Two Harbors totaled 281 yards rushing on 53 total carries. David Anderson had 41 yards on 11 carries, including a TD in the third quarter to put the Agates ahead 21-7.

Two Harbors 0-14-7-0—21

Pine City 0-7-0-6—13

TH — Logan Loiselle 29 pass from Ryan Darsow (Darsow kick)

PC — Jake Luceford 31 run (kick good)

TH — Spencer Ross 6 run (Darsow kick)

TH — David Anderson 3 run (Darsow kick)

PC — Nick Hansmann 5 run (kick failed)

Eveleth-Gilbert 12, Mora 0

Senior Kyle Sickel came up big on both sides of the ball in the fourth quarter, returning a fumble 50 yards for a touchdown on defense and running 10 yards for another score in lifting the Golden Bears (2-1) to the home win.

Mora 0-0-0-0—0

Eveleth-Gilbert 0-0-0-12—12

EG — Kyle Sickel 50 fumble return (pass failed)

EG — Sickel 10 run (run failed)

Deer River 14, Mesabi East 2

Jamaal Baird ran for 119 yards on 30 carries, crossing the goal line on a 3-yard run in the second quarter to lead the Warriors to the win at Aurora.

Mesabi's East's lone points — a first-quarter safety — came on a group quarterback sack in the end zone.

Deer River 0-6-0-8—14

Mesabi East 2-0-0-0—2

ME — Safety, tackle in end zone

DR — Jamaal Baird 3 run (run failed)

DR — Jace Geving 1 run (Austin Rasley run)

Cromwell-Wright 60, Ogilvie 16

Cameron Cahoon ran for three first-quarter touchdowns to pave the way for the visiting Cardinals' rout.

Drew Libbon and Kannon Korpela each added two touchdown runs.

Cromwell-Wright 28-13-13-6—60

Ogilvie 0-8-0-8—16

CW — Cameron Cahoon 48 run (Enrico Francato kick)

CW — Drew Libbon 4 run (Francato kick)

CW — Cahoon 14 run (Francato kick)

CW — Cahoon 22 run (Francato kick)

CW — Kannon Korpela 9 run (kick blocked)

O — Jake Felde 90 kickoff return (Gavin Makela run)

CW — Nic Johnson 14 run (Francato kick)

CW — Libbon 6 run (run failed)

CW — Korpela 5 run (Francato kick)

CW — A.J. House 12 run (run failed)

O — Seth Lindberg 15 run (Felde run)

Wrenshall 72, Onamia 0

Jared Kelley rushed for 210 yards on eight carries, two of which were 50-plus-yard touchdown runs, while his brother, Tyler Kelley, gained 165 yards on seven carries and scored four touchdowns in the Wrens' road win.

Wrenshall led 60-0 at halftime.

Wrenshall 30-30-6-6—72

Onamia 0-0-0-0—0

W — Tyler Kelley 10 run (kick failed)

W — T. Kelley 40 run (T. Kelley run)

W — T. Kelley 22 run (T. Kelley run)

W — Jared Kelley 58 run (Isaiah Johnson run)

W — J. Kelley 40 pass from Randy Wimmer (J. Kelley run)

W — T. Kelley 21 run (T. Kelley run)

W — J. Kelley 51 run (run failed)

W — Eli Krisak 16 run (Wyatt Holmes run)

W — Johnson 2 run (run failed)

W — Christian O'Connor 15 run (run failed)

Isle 30, Carlton 12

Quarterback Kaden Crane ran for a touchdown and connected with Jake Santkuyl on a 5-yard pass play for a score, but it wasn't enough for the Bulldogs, who fell behind 22-0 at home.

Isle 0-16-14-0—30

Carlton 0-0-6-6—12

I — Jordan Kargel 20 run (conversion good)

I — Kargel 10 run (conversion good)

I — Macen Haggberg 2 run (conversion failed)

C — Kaden Crane 1 run (conversion failed)

I — Kargel 45 pass from Max VanBuskirk (conversion good)

C — Jake Santkuyl 5 pass from Crane (conversion failed)

McGregor 56, Littlefork-Big Falls 22

Littlefork-Big Falls........ 0-6-0-16—22

McGregor.............. 12-32-6-6—56