"Then in a matter of about 20 minutes last week, we used four," UMD coach Curt Wiese said.

Last week's game at Upper Iowa resulted in a 33-21 Bulldogs' victory, but it wasn't without a cost as starting quarterback Mike Rybarczyk and backup John Larson left the game with injuries. Wiese was mum when reached by phone Tuesday on who would start when No. 20 UMD (1-1) hosts No. 8 Minnesota State-Mankato (2-0) at 6:05 p.m. today at Malosky Stadium.

"Well, we don't really know yet, and we probably won't know until the weekend where we're at with any of those guys," Wiese said.

Reached Friday night, Wiese said sophomore Ben Everhart likely would start today, while Rybarczyk is definitely out.

The two-deep UMD released Thursday lists Everhart as today's starter and Larson as the backup.

"Ben is healthy," Wiese said. "Regardless of what position you're at, we preach to our guys all the time that you're one play away from being a starter."

In the case of Everhart's situation, make that two plays as he was the third-stringer at Upper Iowa before Rybarczyk left early in the second quarter and Larson left early in the third, with the game tied 14-14. UMD kicked a field goal that first drive with Everhart filling in. Upper Iowa came back to take a 21-17 lead before Larson helped UMD score 16 unanswered points to close it out.

Everhart finished 5-for-7 passing for 58 yards while adding 10 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown.

"Ben is a guy who took it to heart," Wiese said. "He was well prepared, very calm and did a really good job leading our football team when we needed him to for a come-from-behind win."

This week presents a tougher challenge.

As has been its custom in recent years, Minnesota State feature two quarterbacks, one who a little more of thrower in sophomore Ryan Schlichte and one a little more of a runner in redshirt freshman J.D. Ekowa. On defense, the Mavericks have the NSIC South Division preseason defensive player of the year in 6-foot-5, 275-pound senior defensive end Evan Perrizo.

"They're a very strong defensive team, and they start a couple young quarterbacks who are talented," Wiese said. "They can be explosive along the perimeter, and with quarterbacks who can do different things back there, it's a challenge for us defensively to prepare because we need to put together a couple different game plans."

There was no game plan that would thoroughly prepare the Bulldogs for what happened last week. Everhart avoided injury but had his helmet ripped off his head, and by rule, had to come out for at least one play. So UMD put in senior wide receiver Nate Ricci, who had spot duty at quarterback in 2015 when then-starter Drew Bauer was injured.

"Nate hadn't taken a snap this year at QB, and he doesn't know the play calls," Wiese said, laughing. "So we gave him a play call, and it was for him to carry the football."

UMD makes the majority of its play calls at the line of scrimmage, putting added pressure on the quarterback. The advantage is the quarterback can see the defense and call a play to not only exploit it, but one that he is comfortable with and knows how to execute.

That makes Everhart's relief appearance all the more impressive last week. Quarterback wasn't the only position where players had to fill in.

"It was an interesting game in the fact that we had to rely on so many guys in different positions, whether it's a new starting quarterback or guys filling in on specials teams who maybe hadn't played that position before," Wiese said. "It was great to see our team rally and stick together. They had an opportunity, with as many guys as we had out, to give up, but with their backs against the wall, they continued to battle. There were a lot of positives to take out of that game, and getting the win was important for us."

Wiese admitted last week's game reached the point where coaches ask themselves, "Are you kidding me?"

Wiese was asked about the extent of injuries at other positions, and he gave the longest sigh.

"As far as us?" Wiese asked. "Upper Iowa was a physical football game for us. We had a lot of ice bags on the bus back home, and honestly, we won't find out until (today) who is suiting up."

MS-MANKATO (2-0) AT UMD (1-1)

What: NSIC football game; Military Appreciation Day

When: 6:05 p.m. today

Where: Malosky Stadium

Forecast: Evening thunderstorms with a high of 73 and 8 mph wind

TV: My9

Internet: portal.stretchinternet.com/umd

Radio: KDKE 102.5 FM