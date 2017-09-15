Prep football standings
MINNESOTA
NORTHEAST RED
Cloquet 3-0
Grand Rapids 1-2
Hibbing 1-2
Duluth Denfeld 0-3
Friday's Results
Cloquet 42, Hibbing 7
Hermantown 13, Duluth Denfeld 12
North Branch 66, Duluth East 45
Proctor 9, Grand Rapids 0
NORTHEAST WHITE
Two Harbors 3-1
Virginia 3-1
Eveleth-Gilbert 2-1
Greenway/NK 1-2
International Falls 0-3
Friday's Results
Esko 7, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 6
Eveleth-Gilbert 12, Mora 0
Moose Lake-Willow River 42, International Falls 0
Two Harbors 21, Pine City 13
Virginia 6, Aitkin 0
NORTHEAST BLUE
Esko 2-1
Moose Lake-WR 2-1
Mora 1-1
Aitkin 1-2
Pine City 1-2
Crosby-Ironton 1-2
Friday's Results
Esko 7, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 6
Moose Lake-Willow River 42, International Falls 0
Eveleth-Gilbert 12, Mora 0
Two Harbors 21, Pine City 13
Virginia 6, Aitkin 0
NORTHEAST SILVER
Braham 3-0
Barnum 2-1
Deer River 2-1
Rush City 2-1
Hinckley-Finlayson 1-1
East Central 1-2
Chisholm 0-3
Mesabi East 0-3
Friday's Results
Barnum 30, East Central 8
Braham 32, Hinckley-Finlayson 0
Deer River 14, Mesabi East 2
Rush City 40, Chisholm 14
DISTRICT 9 WHITE
Cromwell-Wright 3-0
McGregor 3-0
Wrenshall 3-0
Carlton 1-2
Isle 1-2
Ogilvie 1-2
Onamia 0-3
Friday's Results
Cromwell-Wright 60, Ogilvie 16
Isle 30, Carlton 12
McGregor 56, Littlefork-Big Falls 22
Wrenshall 72, Onamia 0
DISTRICT 9 BLUE
Cook County 3-0
Ely 3-0
South Ridge 2-0
Mountain Iron-Buhl 1-1
North Woods 1-1
Silver Bay 1-1
Northeast Range 0-3
Friday's Results
Cook County 62, Northeast Range 0
Ely 76, Lake of the Woods 0
North Woods at Silver Bay, night
Today's Game
South Ridge at Mountain Iron-Buhl, noon
DISTRICT 9 RED
Kelliher-Northome 2-0
Floodwood 1-1
Bigfork 0-2
Hill City/Northland 0-2
Lake of the Woods 0-3
Littlefork-BF 0-3
Friday's Results
Bigfork at Hill City/Northland, night
Ely 76, Lake of the Woods 0
Floodwood at Kelliher-Northome, night
McGregor 56, Littlefork-Big Falls 22
WISCONSIN
BIG RIVERS
E.C. Memorial (5-0) 3-0
Menomonie (5-0) 3-0
Rice Lake (4-0) 3-0
Hudson (3-2) 2-1
Chippewa Falls (2-3) 1-2
Superior (2-3) 0-3
E.C. North (0-5) 0-3
River Falls (0-5) 0-3
Friday's Results
Chippewa Falls 10, Superior 7
Eau Claire Memorial 21, River Falls 7
Menomonie 36, Hudson 24
Rice Lake 61, Eau Claire North 0
HEART O'NORTH
Bloomer (5-0) 3-0
Cumberland (3-2) 2-1
Northwestern (3-2) 2-1
Spooner (3-2) 2-1
Hayward (2-3) 2-1
Chetek (3-2) 1-2
Ladysmith (2-3) 0-3
Barron (0-5) 0-3
Friday's Results
Northwestern 67, Barron 8
Bloomer 68, Cumberland 38
Chetek 37, Ladysmith 20
Spooner 44, Hayward 42
OTHERS
Ashland 2-3
Friday's Result
Ashland 16, Merrill 12