    Prep football standings

    By News Tribune on Sep 15, 2017 at 11:35 p.m.

    MINNESOTA

    NORTHEAST RED

    Cloquet 3-0

    North Branch 3-0

    Hermantown 2-1

    Proctor 2-1

    Duluth East 1-2

    Grand Rapids 1-2

    Hibbing 1-2

    Duluth Denfeld 0-3

    Friday's Results

    Cloquet 42, Hibbing 7

    Hermantown 13, Duluth Denfeld 12

    North Branch 66, Duluth East 45

    Proctor 9, Grand Rapids 0

    NORTHEAST WHITE

    Two Harbors 3-1

    Virginia 3-1

    Eveleth-Gilbert 2-1

    Greenway/NK 1-2

    International Falls 0-3

    Friday's Results

    Esko 7, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 6

    Eveleth-Gilbert 12, Mora 0

    Moose Lake-Willow River 42, International Falls 0

    Two Harbors 21, Pine City 13

    Virginia 6, Aitkin 0

    NORTHEAST BLUE

    Esko 2-1

    Moose Lake-WR 2-1

    Mora 1-1

    Aitkin 1-2

    Pine City 1-2

    Crosby-Ironton 1-2

    Friday's Results

    Esko 7, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 6

    Moose Lake-Willow River 42, International Falls 0

    Eveleth-Gilbert 12, Mora 0

    Two Harbors 21, Pine City 13

    Virginia 6, Aitkin 0

    NORTHEAST SILVER

    Braham 3-0

    Barnum 2-1

    Deer River 2-1

    Rush City 2-1

    Hinckley-Finlayson 1-1

    East Central 1-2

    Chisholm 0-3

    Mesabi East 0-3

    Friday's Results

    Barnum 30, East Central 8

    Braham 32, Hinckley-Finlayson 0

    Deer River 14, Mesabi East 2

    Rush City 40, Chisholm 14

    DISTRICT 9 WHITE

    Cromwell-Wright 3-0

    McGregor 3-0

    Wrenshall 3-0

    Carlton 1-2

    Isle 1-2

    Ogilvie 1-2

    Onamia 0-3

    Friday's Results

    Cromwell-Wright 60, Ogilvie 16

    Isle 30, Carlton 12

    McGregor 56, Littlefork-Big Falls 22

    Wrenshall 72, Onamia 0

    DISTRICT 9 BLUE

    Cook County 3-0

    Ely 3-0

    South Ridge 2-0

    Mountain Iron-Buhl 1-1

    North Woods 1-1

    Silver Bay 1-1

    Northeast Range 0-3

    Friday's Results

    Cook County 62, Northeast Range 0

    Ely 76, Lake of the Woods 0

    North Woods at Silver Bay, night

    Today's Game

    South Ridge at Mountain Iron-Buhl, noon

    DISTRICT 9 RED

    Kelliher-Northome 2-0

    Floodwood 1-1

    Bigfork 0-2

    Hill City/Northland 0-2

    Lake of the Woods 0-3

    Littlefork-BF 0-3

    Friday's Results

    Bigfork at Hill City/Northland, night

    Ely 76, Lake of the Woods 0

    Floodwood at Kelliher-Northome, night

    McGregor 56, Littlefork-Big Falls 22

    WISCONSIN

    BIG RIVERS

    E.C. Memorial (5-0) 3-0

    Menomonie (5-0) 3-0

    Rice Lake (4-0) 3-0

    Hudson (3-2) 2-1

    Chippewa Falls (2-3) 1-2

    Superior (2-3) 0-3

    E.C. North (0-5) 0-3

    River Falls (0-5) 0-3

    Friday's Results

    Chippewa Falls 10, Superior 7

    Eau Claire Memorial 21, River Falls 7

    Menomonie 36, Hudson 24

    Rice Lake 61, Eau Claire North 0

    HEART O'NORTH

    Bloomer (5-0) 3-0

    Cumberland (3-2) 2-1

    Northwestern (3-2) 2-1

    Spooner (3-2) 2-1

    Hayward (2-3) 2-1

    Chetek (3-2) 1-2

    Ladysmith (2-3) 0-3

    Barron (0-5) 0-3

    Friday's Results

    Northwestern 67, Barron 8

    Bloomer 68, Cumberland 38

    Chetek 37, Ladysmith 20

    Spooner 44, Hayward 42

    OTHERS

    Ashland 2-3

    Friday's Result

    Ashland 16, Merrill 12

