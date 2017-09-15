Series: UMD holds a 20-16-1 lead in a series that dates to 1932, the Bulldogs' third year of intercollegiate football. Minnesota State has won three straight. The teams last met in the 2015 season opener in Mankato, Minn., where then top-ranked Mankato rallied from a 17-0 deficit to beat third-ranked UMD 20-17.

Coaches: Todd Hoffner is 68-19 in his eighth season at Minnesota State, while Curt Wiese is 44-9 in his fifth season as head coach at UMD. Wiese played three seasons at Minnesota State from 1995-97 before transferring for his senior year to Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where he quarterbacked the Pointers to a share of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title.

Outlook: Minnesota State overcame an early 6-0 deficit to blast Minnesota-Crookston 56-19 as the Mavericks had 661 yards of offense in their home debut. Sophomore quarterback Ryan Schlichte threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns, while sophomore Ian Pribyl ran 10 times for 133 yards. Junior Casey Bednarski, the reigning NSIC special teams player of the week, connected on all four of his field-goal attempts, including an NSIC-record 63-yarder. ... UMD used what is believed to be a program record four quarterbacks in rallying for a 33-21 victory at Upper Iowa last week in the Bulldogs' road debut. UMD scored 16 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. ... The four quarterbacks combined to complete 12 of 26 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore Ben Everhart, who was the third-stringer before injuries moved him up the depth chart, is the likely starter today. Everhart finished 5-for-7 passing for 58 yards while adding 10 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown early in the fourth quarter that put the Bulldogs up for good. ... Redshirt freshman running back Austin Sylvester ran for one touchdown and caught another as UMD outgained Upper Iowa 447-329 while holding the ball for more than 40 minutes. Junior running back Anthony Wood, a transfer from Fullerton (Calif.) College, had a team-leading 82 of UMD's 249 rushing yards, while sophomore Dan Branger made a pair of field goals, his first as a collegian.