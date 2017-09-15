"Once again, we gave our defense a short field," Chryst said after Wisconsin's 31-14 victory over Florida Atlantic. "That's two games in a row. Can't do that."

Wisconsin's defense has allowed two touchdowns after the three turnovers inside their own 40.

"We have not handled sudden-change situations very well," Leonhard said during preparation for today's game against Brigham Young in Provo, Utah. "We have not got off the field when our offense has put is in bad situations. We have a lot of things we need to clean up."

Utah State recovered a botched snap on the Badgers' second series in the opener and needed two plays to drive 16 yards for a touchdown.

The Aggies recovered a fumble by tailback Chris James at the Wisconsin 37 late in the third quarter but the defense held on fourth-and-5 at the 32. The offense then drove 68 yards in seven plays for a touchdown and a 38-10 lead.

Last week against Florida Atlantic, quarterback Alex Hornibrook threw an interception that allowed the Owls to take over at the Wisconsin 27 late in the second quarter. Florida Atlantic needed only five plays to drive for a touchdown to pull within 21-14.

"We have to be the ones to stop the bleeding," Leonhard said. "That's how we have to see it. It's more TV time for us. It is time for us to get back out there and play."

Senior outside linebacker Garret Dooley believes change must start with an attitude adjustment.

"We need to have the mentality that this is our opportunity to stop them, get a three-and-out or force them to kick a field goal," he said. "Or try to get the ball back to our offense right then and there."

Kiffin thanks Badgers

Florida Atlantic football coach Lane Kiffin made sure to thank the University of Wisconsin for its hospitality while the Owls dealt with travel complications caused by Hurricanes Irma.

On Friday, Kiffin purchased a full-page ad in the Wisconsin State Journal to show his appreciation. The Owls spent four extra nights in Madison because they were unable to return because the storm closed South Florida airports.

The Badgers provided the Owls lodging and other resources during their stay. The players and coaches were given meals by local restaurants, including Pizza Hut, and the university offered grief counselors to the 87 personnel members to deal with any issues arising from the storm or damage.

Redshirt junior safety D'Cota Dixon, one of several Floridians on Wisconsin's roster, did what he could to make the Florida Atlantic players comfortable during their extended stay.

"It means a lot because it is much bigger than sports," Dixon said. "We're talking about life. I know exactly what it's like to go through hurricanes. "

Dixon, from Oak Hill, Fla., went with several friends to the team's hotel Saturday night after the Badgers' victory.

"We got to talk and hang out and pray together," said Dixon, a devout Christian. "It was good just to see us coming together as a community and praying for one thing. Everybody was worried."

BADGERS (2-0) AT BYU (1-2)

What: Nonconference game

When: 2:30 p.m. today

Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, Utah

TV: WDIO Ch. 10

Radio: WDSM-AM 710