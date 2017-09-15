College football: Saints set for home opener

Sophomore quarterback Zach Edwards threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns — two to wide receiver Hunter Thompson — and ran for another score in the win.

On defense, Matthew Hinaus recovered a fumble and returned an interception 78 yards for a touchdown.

Westminster (1-1, 1-0) defeated Minnesota-Morris 23-7 last week after being shut out by Gustavus Adolphus in the Blue Jays' opener.

The Saints have won all seven previous meetings but needed to rally from 14 points behind in the fourth quarter to win 21-20 a year ago.