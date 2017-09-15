College football: Saints set for home opener
St. Scholastica opens its home season at noon today with a game against UMAC foe Westminster College at Public Schools Stadium.
The Saints (1-1 overall, 1-0 UMAC) beat Greenville University 47-27 on the road in their conference opener last Saturday, rebounding from the record-breaking 98-0 trouncing at the hands of St. John's on opening weekend.
Sophomore quarterback Zach Edwards threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns — two to wide receiver Hunter Thompson — and ran for another score in the win.
On defense, Matthew Hinaus recovered a fumble and returned an interception 78 yards for a touchdown.
Westminster (1-1, 1-0) defeated Minnesota-Morris 23-7 last week after being shut out by Gustavus Adolphus in the Blue Jays' opener.
The Saints have won all seven previous meetings but needed to rally from 14 points behind in the fourth quarter to win 21-20 a year ago.