College volleyball: Saints split pair

Brooke Elvehjem and Tatum Swanson each totaled 12 kills and Christaia Houser of Esko had 10 for the Saints. Espi Austvold recorded 24 set assists and Taylor Thompson had 21 digs.

The Saints (2-8) dropped their second match of the night to Lakeland 25-20, 25-19, 19-25, 25-13. Houser led the offense with 10 kills, Austvold had 22 set assists and Thompson had 12 digs.

The Saints return home today for a doubleheader to open UMAC play, hosting Martin Luther at 2 p.m. and Crown at 6 at Reif Gymnasium.

• Carleton defeated Wisconsin-Superior 25-23, 25-10, 26-24 in a nonconference match Friday in Northfield, Minn. Lucy Stevens led Carleton (3-5) with 13 kills and Lauren Pak totaled 36 set assists. Emily VerWay had 22 set assists for the Yellowjackets (5-6), who hit .032 as a team.