Ja’Mason Purnell Moffett, a high school junior, was killed in the 3:15 p.m. crash in the 13800 block of Zumbro Avenue in Jackson Township.

The Scott County sheriff’s office said the driver of the 2014 Jeep Cherokee was treated and released from St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.

The driver’s identity was being withheld because of data privacy concerns and because the investigation is continuing. The sheriff’s office said it hasn’t been determined whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Moffett, a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other passengers were also injured.

Sheikhnur Siad Jimale, 17, of Shakopee was in critical condition Friday at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

Hannah Ludmilia Chance, 17, of Shakopee was in stable condition at HCMC.

Khalil Malik Watson, 20, of Burnsville was treated and released from St. Francis.

The Shakopee school district said counselors were available at the high school Friday morning to meet with students and staff affected by the crash. Also, Moffett’s family visited the school to meet with his classmates.