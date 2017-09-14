Prep summaries

Eveleth Lions Invitational

Boys

Class AA

Teams

1. Cloquet, 25; 2. Duluth East, 41; 3. Hibbing, 82; 4. Hermantown, 101; 5. Duluth Denfeld, 137.

Individuals

1. Aidan Ripp, C, 17:37.6; 2. Blaine Bong, C, 18:09.3; 3. Nolan Haney, DE, 18:32.4; 4. Blake Desmond, C, 18:46.4; 5. Luke Lundell, H, 18:59.5.

Class A

Teams

1. North Shore, 64; 2. International Falls, 85; 3. Ely, 96; 4. Lakeview Christian Academy, 130; 5. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 158; 6. Eveleth-Gilbert, 172; 7. Proctor, 183; 8. Deer River/Northland, 186; 9. South Ridge, 222; 10. Duluth Marshall, 225; 11. Virginia, 238; 12. Mesabi East, 244; 13. McGregor, 357; 14. Carlton, 389; 15. Chisholm, 411.

Individuals

1. Jake Paron, NS, 17:11.4; 2. Noah Smith, NS, 17:40.9; 3. Luke Olson, E, 17:53.8; 4. James Schwinghammer, E, 18:11.4; 5. Zander Carr, 18:11.9; 6. Taran Howard, DRN, 18:17.6; 7. Jacob Gontjes, DM, 18:21.0; 8. Andrew Tyson, LCA, 18:30.3; 9. Will Surbaugh, NS, 18:27.8; 10. Spicer Johnson, LCA, 18:30.3.

Girls

Class AA

Teams

1. Duluth East, 17; 2. Cloquet, 55; 3. Hibbing, 77; 4. Hermantown, 93.

Individuals

1. Molly Weberg, DE, 21:05.2; 2. Allegra Pihlaja, DE, 21:45.5; 3. Rebecca Miles, DE, 21:46.0; 4. Isabella Sutherland, DE, 21:57.4; 5. Kelly Lorenz, C, 22:02.2.

Class A

Teams

1. Proctor, 67; 2. North Shore, 75; 3. Mesabi East, 81; 4. Ely, 115; 5. Duluth Marshall, 130; 6. Virginia, 132; 7. South Ridge, 149; 8. Eveleth-Gilbert, 180; 9. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 205; 10. Deer River/Northland, 226.

Individuals

1. Ava Hill, ME, 20:03.9; 2. Ashlee Siegle, DM, 21:30.2; 3. Hannah Bettendorf, P, 21:32.5; 4. Brooke Niska, MIB, 21:36.9; 5. Bella Thomas, ME, 21:40.1; 6. Ryne Prigge, E, 21:41.6; 7. Darionna Campbell, SR, 21:45.3; 8. Autumn Smith, NS, 22:08.4; 9. Alex Wercinski, V, 22:19.3; 10. Cedar Gordon, NS, 22:20.3.

GIRLS GOLF

Teams

Ladysmith 177, Superior 200, Chetek 243

Medalist — Jill Buchholz, L, 39.

BOYS SOCCER

Duluth Denfeld 2-1—3

Ashland 0-2—2

First half — 1. DD, Danny Schuldt (Jon Faynik), 6th minute; 2. DD, Ben Gibson (Keegan Chastey), 12th.

Second half — 3. DD, Chastey (B. Gibson), 52nd; 4. A, Bo Bratley, 54the; 5. A, Riley Larson (Orion Pergolski), 67th.

Saves — Eric Gibson, DD, 6; Tyler Heino, A, 9.

Mesabi East 0-0—0

Hibbing 1-0—1

First half — 1. Carson Monnier, 37th (pk).

Second half — No scoring.

Saves — Carter Logan, ME, 5; Michael Kubena, H, 3.

Proctor 1-0—1

Duluth Marshall 1-6—7

First half — 1. DM, Ben Wallerstein (Keelan Golat), 4th minute; 2. P, Henry Ringdahl, 10th.

Second half — 3. DM, Connor Friday (Peyton Marshak), 44th; 4. DM, Royce Pichetti (Popo Perrault), 45th; 5. DM, R. Pichetti, 48th (pk); 6. DM, Wallerstein (Griffin Pichetti), 50th; 7. DM, Friday, 51st; 8. DM, Marshak (Golat), 58th.

Saves — Matt Haedtke, P, 9; Maddux Baggs, DM, 2.

GIRLS SOCCER

Duluth Denfeld 0-3—3

Hibbing/Chisholm 0-1—1

First half — No scoring.

Second half — 1. H, Kimberly Rotness, 53rd; 2. DD, Aliyah Bartling (Rachel Skwira-Brown), 55th; 3. DD, Katie East, 56th; 4. DD, Skwira-Brown, 65th.

Saves — Alysha Volkenant, DD, 4.

Hermantown 0-0-0-0—0

Esko 0-0-0-0—0

First half — No scoring.

Second half — No scoring.

First overtime — No scoring.

Second overtime — No scoring.

Two Harbors 0-1—1

Cloquet-Carlton 3-2—5

First half — 1. CC, Kendra Kelley (Erin Turner), 3rd; 2. CC, Kiana Bender (Kenzie Stevenson), 5th; 3. CC, Bender (Kelley), 38th.

Second half — 4. CC, Kelley (Bender), 44th; 5. CC, Kelley (Kate Owens), 76th; 6. TH, Morgan Beardsley, 80th.

Saves — Brandi Nelson, CC, 5; Callie Bergerson, TH, 22.

Wednesday's Late Result

Duluth East 1, Minneapolis Southwest 1, 2OT

GIRLS SWIMMING

Duluth Denfeld 105, Northeast Range/Ely 56

200 medley relay — Duluth Denfeld (Erin Rudd, Kayla Nelson, Maggie Kaptonak, Lindsay Johnson), 2:03.24; 200 freestyle — Nelson, DD, 2:19.32; 200 individual medley — Hannah Feyen, DD, 2:35.56; 50 freestyle — Kayla Mellesmoen, NRE, 28.61; 1-meter diving — Shelby Johnson, DD, 191.90; 100 freestyle — Skayla Zaverl, NRE, 1:07.39; 500 freestyle — Gracie Anderson, DD, 6:17.64; 200 freestyle relay — Duluth Denfeld (Rudd, Feyen, Johnson, Anderson), 1:52.22; 100 breaststroke — Johnson, DD, 1:25.91; 400 freestyle relay — Duluth Denfeld (Kaptonak, Leah Nelson, Lillian Glass, Anderson), 4:33.64.

Duluth East 117, Grand Rapids 68

200 medley relay — Duluth East (Emily Pearson, Clara Kramer, Emma Anderson, Annika Jarvela), 2:01.55; 200 freestyle — Clara Wodny, DE, 2:06.89; 200 individual medley — Kramer DE, 2:28.13; 50 freestyle — Jarvela, DE, 27.01; 1-meter diving — Addie Albrecht, GR, 197.20; 100 butterfly — Wodny, DE, 10:05.54; 100 freestyle — Jarvela, DE, 59.26; 500 freestyle — Hazel Kemp, DE, 6:11.70; 200 freestyle relay — Duluth East (Pearson, Kayla Smith, Maj-Lis Helmer, Wodny), 1:50.51; 100 breaststroke — Anderson, DE, 1:06.64; 400 freestyle relay — Grand Rapids (Annalie Marinucci, Morgan Goebel, Rose Hansen, Elsa Viren), 4:05.55.

Eveleth-Gilbert 49,

Proctor-Hermantown 45

160 medley relay — Eveleth-Gilbert (E. Jankila, A. Carey, C. George, S. Harju), 1:34.90; 200 freestyle — Mollie Albrecht, EG, 2.09.57; 160 individual medley — Shelby Karpik, EG, 1:57.93; 60 freestyle — Elli Jankila, EG, 32.31; 100 butterfly — Haley Melin, EG, 1:10.09; 100 freestyle — Carly George, EG, 58.22; 500 freestyle — Albrecht, EG, 5:54.09; 160 freestyle relay — Eveleth-Gilbert (S. Karpik, M. Albrecht, S. Harju, E. Jankila), 1:20.10; 100 backstroke — Jankila, EG, 1:07.56; 100 breaststroke — Amara Carey, EG, 1:15.69; 400 freestyle relay — Proctor-Hermantown (H. Ewer, M. Niesen, H. Melin, S. Mullvain , PH, 4:18.69;

Mesabi East 57, Virginia 36

200 medley relay — Virginia (Bethany Harvey, Lauryn Devich, Carolyn Curtis, Madeline Potts), 2:03.41; 200 freestyle relay — Grace Brunfeldt, ME, 2:12.17; 200 individual medley — Kate Baker-Layman, ME, 2:32.68; 50 freestyle — Hannah Nygaard, ME, 27.62; 100 butterfly — Baker-Layman, ME, 1:07.82; 100 freestyle — Lydia Skelton, ME, 1:01.39; 500 freestyle — Brunfeldt, ME, 5:59.16; 200 freestyle relay — Mesabi East (Nygaard, Megan Williams, Skelton, Brunfeldt), 1:50.73; 100 backstroke — Williams, ME, 1:06.01; 100 breaststroke — Devich, V, 1:15.18; 400 freestyle relay — Virginia (Curtis, Kalie Adkisson, Maggie Peterson, Sarah Andrick), 4:18.71.

GIRLS TENNIS

Ashland 5, Superior 2

Singles — Taylor Vyskocil, A, def. Madisen Myer, 6-3, 2-6, 6-1; Sydney Vyskocil, A, def. Jillian Reuille, 6-1, 6-0; Kylie Rackouski, A, def. Madison Sislo, 6-1, 6-4; Kaitlyn Zinnecker, A, def. Rose Ion, 6-1, 6-4.

Doubles — Jaida Larson/Alphia Korpela, A, def. Madelyn Graham/Desiree Jensen, 6-4, 7-5; Alee Milinkovich-Gray/Addie Young, S, def. Sophia Root/Kieren Nortunen, 6-3, 6-2; Drew Urbaniak/Kaylee Yliniemi, S, def. Mara Pierce/Tianna Voca, 5-0, 2-0.

VOLLEYBALL

Carlton def. Silver Bay 25-8, 25-16, 25-14 — C: Abigail Mickle 7K; Allysan Hoeffling 7K; Alaina Bennett 9K; Brynne Mickle 34SA.

Cook County def. Moose Lake-Willow River 25-21, 25-21, 25-13 — CC: Meredith Sutton 14K, 11D; Abby Prom 20SA, 13D; Raina Ryden 12D; Reilly Wahlers, 13D; Alyssa Lashinski 9K, 6AS; Sophie Eliasen 13D.

Cumberland def. Northwestern 25-15, 25-16, 25-16

Deer River def. Cherry 25-21, 25-8, 25-18 — Devanee Tibbetts 18SA, 5K, 5AS; Hope Schjenken 7K, 3B; Ashley Drotts 6K, 5AS; Lilly Drotts 29SA.

Duluth Marshall def. Proctor 29-27, 25-16, 18-25, 25-19 — DM: Kate Kleinschmidt 16K, 13D; Margo Amatuzio 28SA; Maggie Landherr 10K, 10D; Alexsie Rengel 12D. P: Payton Rodberg 13K, 4AS, 19D, 2B; Sam Pogatchnik 12K, 10SA, 16D, 3B; Mia Himes 22D; Laynie Martineau 8K, 15D, 4B; Grace Riddle 25SA.

Esko def. Two Harbors 25-14, 25-14, 25-13 — E: Hannah Stark 13K; Taiya Gregg 7K, 5B, 4D; Bridget Yellin 12K, 7B; Marais Houser 29SA, 8D; Dea DeLeon 11D. TH: Tori Bott 8K, 12D; Ali Gelineau 12SA; Viviane Mickelson 3B.

Hermantown def. Hibbing 25-23, 25-19, 25-16 — Herm: Rachel Menzel 19SA; Cambria Dorothy 20 SA; Sierra Bolen 11K, Ellie Gamradt 11K, 3B; Maddy Foster 9K; Megan Nelson 16D. Hibb: Mallery Lind 19SA, 6D; Samantha Murrer 8K, 3B; Sophie Howard 5K, 2B; Hunter Sundvall 8D; Aysia Skalsky 6D.

International Falls def. Virginia 25-23, 26-24, 25-18 — IF: Jena Sullivan 9K, 4B; Sara Coffield 6D; Tenneyson Amdahl 8D; Bianca Carlson 6D, 18SA; Teah Goulet 17D. V: Lexi Ahrens 23K, 4AS, 16D; Kristin Prasnicki 7AS; Lexis Trygg 8K; Maddy Hokkanen 6K; Sarah Voss 36SA.

Mountain Iron-Buhl def. Eveleth-Gilbert 25-20, 17-25, 27-25, 25-12 — MIB: Allie Negen 5K, 6D; Cevyn Dahl 16SA, 8D; Morgan Dircks 8K; Macy Savela 6K, 17SA, 10D; Matti Bennett 5AS, 5K, 6D; Madisen Overbye 2AS, 30D; Mary Burke 8K, 21D.

South Ridge def. Barnum 16-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-13 — SR: Shayna Preston 22SA, 3AS; Celia Olesiak 7K, 20D; Abby Almer 10K, 10D; Marissa Bober 6K, 5SA, 3B. B: Megan Laine 9K, 23D; Emily Miletich 6K, 26D; Meghan Liimatainen 12SA; Lea Peterson 11SA.

Wrenshall def. McGregor 25-17, 25-15, 25-14 — W: Paige Johnson 28SA; Abby Belcastro 5AS, 16D; Emily Adkins 10K; Cheyanne Carlson 9K, 16D. M: Shelby Kelley 9K; Brooklyn Alt 10D; Andrea Bohn 10D.