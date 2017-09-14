Today's featured prep football game

Outlook: After scoring the game's first 33 points in a season-opening rout of International Falls, Proctor skidded to a 19-6 loss at Duluth East last week. Jerid Parrott is the leading rusher with 127 yards on 27 carries, while quarterback John Pioro has connected on 11 of 27 pass attempts for 189 yards. Blake Koski has two receptions for 95 yards, including a 75-yarder that went for a TD against International Falls. Tonight marks the Rails' annual Tackle Cancer game. Class AAA Proctor is facing the first of six straight Class AAAA opponents. ... Grand Rapids opened the year with a 39-22 loss at Mora, before rebounding to defeat Hibbing 27-6 a week ago. The Thunderhawks beat Proctor 19-14 in 2015 and 29-0 last fall.