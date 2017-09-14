Prep report: East girls, Cloquet boys win Eveleth meet

In Class AA boys, Cloquet placed three in the top four, with Aidan Ripp crossing the line in 17:37.6. The Lumberjacks slipped past East to earn the team title.

In the Class A races, Jake Paron's meet-best time of 17:11.4 paced the North Shore boys to victory. And Hannah Bettendorf, who was third at 21:32.5, helped Proctor claim the Class A girls crown.

GIRLS SOCCER

Cloquet-Carlton 5, Two Harbors 1

Coming off consecutive four-goal outputs, Kendra Kelley settled for a hat trick in the Lumberjacks' nonconference home victory.

Kiana Bender added a pair of goals for Cloquet-Carlton.

VOLLEYBALL

Grand Rapids 3, Duluth East 0

Senior setter Marissa Rossi totaled 37 set assists to go over 2,000 for her career in the Thunderhawks' 25-22, 25-14, 31-29 win in Duluth.

Esko 3, Two Harbors 0

Hannah Stark, who verbally committed to play volleyball at Division II Minnesota-Crookston earlier in the week, led the balanced Eskomos with 13 kills in a 25-14, 25-14, 25-13 road victory.