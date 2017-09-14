Prep report: East girls, Cloquet boys win Eveleth meet
The Duluth East girls and Cloquet boys loaded up the list of top finishers at Thursday's Eveleth Lions Invitational.
In the Class AA girls race, the first four finishers were Greyhounds, led by meet winner Molly Weberg, who ran the the 5-kilometer course in 21 minutes, 5.2 seconds. East handily won the team competition.
In Class AA boys, Cloquet placed three in the top four, with Aidan Ripp crossing the line in 17:37.6. The Lumberjacks slipped past East to earn the team title.
In the Class A races, Jake Paron's meet-best time of 17:11.4 paced the North Shore boys to victory. And Hannah Bettendorf, who was third at 21:32.5, helped Proctor claim the Class A girls crown.
GIRLS SOCCER
Cloquet-Carlton 5, Two Harbors 1
Coming off consecutive four-goal outputs, Kendra Kelley settled for a hat trick in the Lumberjacks' nonconference home victory.
Kiana Bender added a pair of goals for Cloquet-Carlton.
VOLLEYBALL
Grand Rapids 3, Duluth East 0
Senior setter Marissa Rossi totaled 37 set assists to go over 2,000 for her career in the Thunderhawks' 25-22, 25-14, 31-29 win in Duluth.
Esko 3, Two Harbors 0
Hannah Stark, who verbally committed to play volleyball at Division II Minnesota-Crookston earlier in the week, led the balanced Eskomos with 13 kills in a 25-14, 25-14, 25-13 road victory.