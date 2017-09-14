College volleyball: Bulldogs sweep to open NSIC play

Sophomore setter Emily Torve fueled the Bulldogs (8-1 overall, 1-0 NSIC) with 35 assists. She also had a pair of service aces.

Junior outside hitter Sarah Kelly led the team with 15 kills while junior outside hitter Makenzie Morgen added 14. Kelly also contributed three blocks and Morgen had 10 digs.

Kassi Green led Crookston (3-6, 0-1) with 10 kills.