For Vikings, pressuring Ben Roethlisberger is no small task

Getting to Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is only half the battle. Getting him to the ground is an entirely different task.

"Just because you get around him doesn't mean you sack him," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Thursday.

Big Ben's shiftiness in the pocket, his innate ability to absorb hits and sidestep pressure to extend plays and buy time for his receivers to get open downfield is what distinguishes him as a star quarterback with two Super Bowl victories and five Pro Bowls to his name.

Just ask Zimmer, who regularly schemed against Roethlisberger when he was Cincinnati's defensive coordinator going up against the Bengals' AFC North rivals.

Familiarity breeds respect and deference.

Zimmer was asked about their shared history and who benefits the most entering Sunday's game against the Steelers at Heinz Field.

"He's a great player. I think he's probably got the advantage," Zimmer said.

Roethlisberger's size (6 feet 5, 240 pounds) makes him an anomaly at the position, but his density belies quick feet that allow him to dance through danger more than outrun it.

"He's a very athletic guy," Zimmer said. "The thing I've always admired about him is he's going to stand in there, he's going to take the shot and he's going to let it rip. And he's accurate when you hit him.

"We've had some free guys hit him in the past, and he's made some unbelievable great throws, and he hasn't changed in that way at all."

Scrambling allows Roethlisberger to freelance, a dangerous concept with speedy receiver Antonio Brown able to shake free from defenders as the clock continues to tick.

"It's hard to cover Antonio Brown when (Roethlisberger is) scrambling around," Zimmer said. "This guy's quicker than a cat. (Roethlisberger) starts moving around, this guy's gone, so you've got to find him and hopefully put some pressure on Ben."

SPEEDING THINGS UP

The Vikings were noticeably quicker getting to the line of scrimmage for snaps against the Saints, especially during a three-pass sequence in the second quarter that covered 74 yards and resulted in a Bradford-to-Stefon Diggs touchdown pass.

Not quite a no-huddle scheme, but offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said up-tempo is "part of my DNA" that he developed as an assistant coach for no-huddle guru Chip Kelly with the Philadelphia Eagles.

"We did it a lot there," Shurmur said. "We never huddled, but sometimes we didn't go extremely fast, sometimes we did. We just kind of played with the throttle. I think used strategically it's good. We had a couple other ones that weren't quite as successful, but we hit on one."

INJURY REPORT

Linebacker Anthony Barr missed his second straight practice Thursday as he nurses a hamstring injury. He played all 62 defensive snaps against the Saints.

Limited participants were quarterback Sam Bradford (knee) and linebacker Emmanuel Lamur (hamstring).

Midweek additions to the injury report were cornerbacks Terence Newman (knee) and Xavier Rhodes (hip). Both were limited in practice.

Cornerback Tramaine Brock (hamstring) and guard Danny Isidora (knee), both of whom sat out against New Orleans, were full participants.