Baseball: Huskies hire new manager

The sixth manager in franchise history, Pederson replaces longtime manager Daniel Hersey, who was let go in August after eight seasons.

Pedersen, who turns 28 next month, has spent the last two seasons in a variety of coaching and managerial roles, most recently leading the Orange County Riptide to a California Collegiate League title in 2017.

In 2018 he'll serve as a volunteer assistant coach at NCAA Division I Cal Poly while pursuing a master's degree in elementary education. Prior to Cal Poly, he was a graduate assistant at Div. II Hawaii Pacific and helped coach at the MLB International Elite Baseball Camp in Taiwan in 2016.

Pedersen played four years of Div. I baseball at University of the Pacific from 2010-13. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 33rd round of the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft and played one season of rookie league ball for the Dodgers before playing three seasons in independent leagues 2014-2015.

Hersey was fired a day after his team finished the 2017 season with a 31-41 record. Hersey's teams went 278-283 with two playoff appearances during his time in Duluth.