Prep summaries
CROSS COUNTRY
Tuesday's Late Results
Rice Lake Invitational
Boys
Teams
Hudson 43, Northwestern 96, Osceola 107, Ashland 147, Menomonie 147, Rice Lake 162, Chippewa Falls 165, Superior 175, Hayward 231, Amery 243, Ellsworth 265, Somerset 268.
Individuals
1. Maury Miller, Ash, 16:36.8; 2. Walker Miller, Ash, 16:36.9; 3. Bryce Daniels, CF, 17:27.3.
Girls
Teams
Hudson 28, Menomonie 69, Hayward 106, Chippewa Falls 108. Osceola 126, Northwestern 141, Rice Lake 178, Amery 196, Ashland 222, Ellsworth 239, Superior 243, Somerset 373.
Individuals
1. Rachel Ball, Hud, 19:02.8; 2. Katie Faris, CF, 19:55.4; 3. Emma Filipiak, Hud, 20:08.5.
GIRLS GOLF
Northwestern Triangular
At Botten's Green Acres
Teams
Northwestern 190, Superior 217, Cumberland 225
Medalist — Kiernan Smith, NW, 43.
BOYS SOCCER
Minneapolis South 1-2—3
Duluth East 3-1—4
First half — 1. DE, Will Francis, (Isaiah Hendrickson), 8th minute; 2. MS, Sam Kendrick (Mateo Perez), 12th; 3. DE, Seth Hoffman (Ryan Johnston), 20th; 4. DE, Hoffman, 29th.
Second half — 5. DE, Jackson Manthey (Johnston), 61st; 6. MS, Joseph Branca, 65th; 7. MS, Phil Williams, 75th.
Saves — Matthew Campbell, DE, 4; Krishnan Kutty, MS, 5.
Tuesday's Late Result
Cloquet-EC 2-3--5
Hibbing-Chisholm 1-0--1
First half — 1. CEC, Kade Bender, 36th; 2. CEC, Drew Doesken, 38th; 3. HC, Skylar Rhodes (Monnier Carsen), 40th.
Second half — 4. CEC, Zach Conklin (Tim Johnson), 66th; 5. CEC, Petri Giorgio, 71st; 6. CEC, Bender, 72nd.
Saves — Michael Kubena, HC, 15; Dru Senich, CEC, 1.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tuesday's Late Results
Cloquet-Carlton 4-5—9
Hibbing-Chisholm 0-3—3
First half — 1. CC, Kendra Kelley (Kiana Bender), 4th minute; 2. CC, Kelley (Bender), 4th; 3. CC, Bender (Kelley), 6th; 4. CC, Bender (Kenzie Stevenson), 8th.
Second half — 5. CC, Kelley (Bender), 41st; 6. CC, Kelley (Bender), 44th; 7. CC, Bender (Mac Brummer), 46th; 8. CC, Bender (Lily Goebel), 57th; 9. CC, Brummer (Mireye Moose), 67th; 10. HC, Sydney Jolowsky, 67th; 11. HC, Tori Berg (Jolowsky), 73rd; 12. HC, Makayla Murden (Jolowsky), 89th.
Saves — Brandi Nelson, CC, 0; Kat Welman, CC, 4.
Hermantown 4, Grand Rapids 1
GIRLS TENNIS
Tuesday's Late Results
Duluth Marshall 6, Superior 1
Singles — Erica Anderson, DM, def. Madisen Myer 6-2, 6-4; Whitley Graysmark, DM, def. Jillian Reuille 6-2, 6-1; Courtney Brandt, DM, def. Madison Sislo 6-0, 6-2; Allison Jondahl, DM, def. Rose Ion 6-0, 2-0.
Doubles — Claire Boettcher/Helaina Orn, DM, def. Madelyn Graham/Desiree Jensen 6-0, 6-1; Claire Casey/Emily Casey, DM, def. Alee Milinkovich/Gray-Addie Young 6-2, 6-2; Drew Urbaniak/Kaylee Yliniemi, S, def. Alex D'Alliard/Hanna Widdes 6-3, 4-6, 10-8.
VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday's Late Results
Cherry def. Floodwood 25-14, 15-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-11
Grand Rapids def. Hibbing 3-0
Superior def. Ashland 3-1