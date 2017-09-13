Search
    Prep summaries

    By News Tribune Today at 10:36 p.m.

    CROSS COUNTRY

    Tuesday's Late Results

    Rice Lake Invitational

    Boys

    Teams

    Hudson 43, Northwestern 96, Osceola 107, Ashland 147, Menomonie 147, Rice Lake 162, Chippewa Falls 165, Superior 175, Hayward 231, Amery 243, Ellsworth 265, Somerset 268.

    Individuals

    1. Maury Miller, Ash, 16:36.8; 2. Walker Miller, Ash, 16:36.9; 3. Bryce Daniels, CF, 17:27.3.

    Girls

    Teams

    Hudson 28, Menomonie 69, Hayward 106, Chippewa Falls 108. Osceola 126, Northwestern 141, Rice Lake 178, Amery 196, Ashland 222, Ellsworth 239, Superior 243, Somerset 373.

    Individuals

    1. Rachel Ball, Hud, 19:02.8; 2. Katie Faris, CF, 19:55.4; 3. Emma Filipiak, Hud, 20:08.5.

    GIRLS GOLF

    Northwestern Triangular

    At Botten's Green Acres

    Teams

    Northwestern 190, Superior 217, Cumberland 225

    Medalist — Kiernan Smith, NW, 43.

    BOYS SOCCER

    Minneapolis South 1-2—3

    Duluth East 3-1—4

    First half — 1. DE, Will Francis, (Isaiah Hendrickson), 8th minute; 2. MS, Sam Kendrick (Mateo Perez), 12th; 3. DE, Seth Hoffman (Ryan Johnston), 20th; 4. DE, Hoffman, 29th.

    Second half — 5. DE, Jackson Manthey (Johnston), 61st; 6. MS, Joseph Branca, 65th; 7. MS, Phil Williams, 75th.

    Saves — Matthew Campbell, DE, 4; Krishnan Kutty, MS, 5.

    Tuesday's Late Result

    Cloquet-EC 2-3--5

    Hibbing-Chisholm 1-0--1

    First half — 1. CEC, Kade Bender, 36th; 2. CEC, Drew Doesken, 38th; 3. HC, Skylar Rhodes (Monnier Carsen), 40th.

    Second half — 4. CEC, Zach Conklin (Tim Johnson), 66th; 5. CEC, Petri Giorgio, 71st; 6. CEC, Bender, 72nd.

    Saves — Michael Kubena, HC, 15; Dru Senich, CEC, 1.

    GIRLS SOCCER

    Tuesday's Late Results

    Cloquet-Carlton 4-5—9

    Hibbing-Chisholm 0-3—3

    First half — 1. CC, Kendra Kelley (Kiana Bender), 4th minute; 2. CC, Kelley (Bender), 4th; 3. CC, Bender (Kelley), 6th; 4. CC, Bender (Kenzie Stevenson), 8th.

    Second half — 5. CC, Kelley (Bender), 41st; 6. CC, Kelley (Bender), 44th; 7. CC, Bender (Mac Brummer), 46th; 8. CC, Bender (Lily Goebel), 57th; 9. CC, Brummer (Mireye Moose), 67th; 10. HC, Sydney Jolowsky, 67th; 11. HC, Tori Berg (Jolowsky), 73rd; 12. HC, Makayla Murden (Jolowsky), 89th.

    Saves — Brandi Nelson, CC, 0; Kat Welman, CC, 4.

    Hermantown 4, Grand Rapids 1

    GIRLS TENNIS

    Tuesday's Late Results

    Duluth Marshall 6, Superior 1

    Singles — Erica Anderson, DM, def. Madisen Myer 6-2, 6-4; Whitley Graysmark, DM, def. Jillian Reuille 6-2, 6-1; Courtney Brandt, DM, def. Madison Sislo 6-0, 6-2; Allison Jondahl, DM, def. Rose Ion 6-0, 2-0.

    Doubles — Claire Boettcher/Helaina Orn, DM, def. Madelyn Graham/Desiree Jensen 6-0, 6-1; Claire Casey/Emily Casey, DM, def. Alee Milinkovich/Gray-Addie Young 6-2, 6-2; Drew Urbaniak/Kaylee Yliniemi, S, def. Alex D'Alliard/Hanna Widdes 6-3, 4-6, 10-8.

    VOLLEYBALL

    Tuesday's Late Results

    Cherry def. Floodwood 25-14, 15-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-11

    Grand Rapids def. Hibbing 3-0

    Superior def. Ashland 3-1

