College golf: Saints women win Northland College Invite
Arica Sheff of Cloquet finished 8-over par to take medalist honors and lead St. Scholastica to victory at the three-school Northland College Invite on Wednesday at Chequamegon Bay Golf Course in Ashland.
The Saints finished 98-over to top Wisconsin-Superior (118-over) and Northland (274-over) in the women's field.
Northland won the men's field at 22-over and was led by meet medalist Oscar Larson, who shot 2-over on the par-72 course. St. Scholastica was second at 33-over and UWS was third at 55-over.